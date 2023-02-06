Thousands have bafter Turkey and Syria were rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise. Hopefully, we will leave these disastrous days behind us in unity and solidarity as a country and a nation.”

Hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers searched the wreckage in cities and towns across the region. As news of the earthquake surfaced, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and many other world leaders said they were ready to offer any help required.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the government would be “sending immediate support”, with a team of 76 search-and-rescue specialists, equipment and four search dogs being sent to Turkey.

In 2022, British nationals made over 3.330 million visits to Turkey , according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As details of the earthquake and its effects continue to emerge, this is what you need to know if you had imminent plans to fly to the country.

What has the Foreign Office said?

Following the earthquake, the FCDO has said that all travellers should “avoid the Southeast region of Turkey”.

Updated on Monday (6 Feb), the FCDO states: “A 7.8 earthquake hit Gaziantep and nine other Turkish provinces (Hatay, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Sanliurfa, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Adana, Malatya) in the south east of Turkey on 6 February 2023.

“There have been several strong after-shocks and the Turkish government has announced its highest level of state emergency. You should avoid the Southeast region of Turkey and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

People search for survivors in Diyarbakir, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east (Photo by ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The FCDO advises against all travel to areas within 10km of the border with Syria, and against all but essential travel to Sirnak and the province of Hakkari.

Under its general travel advice in relation to Turkey, the FCDO says that “many parts of Turkey are subject to earthquakes and tremors” and that those looking to travel to the country should “familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake”.

Have flights been cancelled?

As it stands, no airlines that serve the UK have announced cancellations in relation to their flights to Turkey following the earthquake. However, the Demiroren news agency has reported that Turkey’s Adana Airport has been closed until further notice - while there are no flights from the UK to Adana, it is served by domestic flights from tourism hubs in Bodrum and Istanbul.

Rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a building that collapsed in Adana on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east (Photo by CAN EROK/AFP via Getty Images)

Crisis24 has also reported that “authorities in Turkey have closed Hatay Airport (HTY) due to damage, while all civilian flights at Gaziantep International Airport (GZT) have been suspended” and that “operations at Ceyhan Port in Adana Province have also been suspended”.

Can I cancel my plane tickets?

If you’re looking to reschedule or cancel your flight, your options will depend on what airline you booked with, as each company will have different terms and conditions.