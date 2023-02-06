Two powerful earthquakes have struck close to the Turkey-Syria border, killing more than 2,000 people

More than 2,000 people have died after two powerful earthquakes struck the border between Turkey and Syria in the early hours of this morning (6 February).

The first - a 7.8-magnitude tremor - was centred on the Turkish town of Pazarcik, which is around 60 miles north of the Syrian border and close to the major city of Gaziantep. It was followed around nine-hours later by a fresh 7.5-magnitude quake, which struck roughly 80-miles further north in the town of Elbistan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both earthquakes, and the dozens of aftershocks that have accompanied them, have caused devastation across southern Turkey and northern Syria, with the damage caused in Syria of particular concern given the continuing conflict in the country. Its northern regions are still being fought over by several different factions, which has led to fears rescue teams and aid will struggle to reach badly-hit areas.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he has received aid pledges from around the world. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has tweeted that the country “stands ready to help in whatever way we can”.

According to Oxfam, which has launched an appeal to help affected people, the “vast” destruction has not only killed scores but has created a nightmare situation for survivors. "It is a double tragedy for survivors having to cope too with the cold and who will be unable to sleep outside. It is horrifying to contemplate how people will even be able to cope, given that some areas are even now in snow,” said Meryem Aslan, an Oxfam spokesperson based in Ankara, Turkey.

So, if you want to send support to the region, be that financial or otherwise, how can you do so?

How can you send aid to Turkey?

Several UK appeals have been set up to provide financial support for Turkey and Syria. At this stage, the aid is only monetary, but that may change once the situation stabilises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) member charities have begun to raise money for the earthquakes’ victims: Islamic Relief, the British Red Cross and Oxfam.

Islamic Relief, which is already on the ground in both countries, says its teams in Turkey are “providing emergency food assistance, shelter and cash grants” in a bid to help the “worst affected to meet their immediate needs”.

Several charities are already on the ground in Turkey and Syria (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in Syria, it says its priority is “providing health and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, as well as blankets and tents for those made homeless by the quake”. The charity adds that it is “continuing to assess the situation as it evolves” and is in the process of “making preparations to provide emergency support”.

To make a donation, you should visit Islamic Relief’s Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Appeal website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The British Red Cross, which is part of the wider International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is raising funds to support its sister charity the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC). It says the TRC has embarked on a “crisis response operation” and has mobilised its emergency teams across Turkey.

Its Syrian sister organisation the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is said to be delivering “assistance and support” to those impacted by the earthquake in the regions of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. In both Turkey and Syria, its crews are giving emergency first aid and are involved in the evacuation of people.

To donate to the British Red Cross Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, visit the charity’s website.

Oxfam has announced its own appeal, although at present it says it is “establishing an overview of humanitarian needs” rather than providing direct on-the-ground assistance. To donate to its appeal, visit its website.

The charity says its relief effort is likely to include water and sanitation, shelter and food projects, as well as longer-term rehabilitation and reconstruction work. Its teams will be travelling to affected parts of Turkey on Tuesday (7 February) to assess how Oxfam can provide support.

Advertisement

Advertisement