Along with the devastating earthquake, Turkey is also experiencing heavy winter weather which is delaying the rescue in some areas

Snow, rain and freezing temperatures have damped rescue efforts by Turkish officials after the deadly earthquake which has killed at least 11,000 people.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on 6 February 2023. Shocking footage from the incident saw full buildings collapse to the ground while survivors ran to safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heartbreaking scenes have shown officials and loved ones attempt to save friends and family from the rubble left behind by the quake. However, wintery conditions have left them struggling to facilitate the rescue.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters: “We are trying to reach the region as quickly as possible.”

What is the weather in Turkey right now?

The city of Gaziantep, the epicentre of the earthquake, is currently experiencing temperatures reaching freezing. The city has been recording temperatures around minus five degrees celcius overnight. On top of this, snow has fallen in the region, which has made visibility poor.

The temperatures across the region remain cold, with the highest being around six degrees celcius. This has led to authorities stating that they are in a “race against time” to find surviors.

Below-freezing temperatures, rain and snow has hindered rescue efforts in Turkey. (Credit: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said of the search operation: “It’s now a race against time. Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”

What happened in Turkey and Syria?

The eatherquake struck early morning on Monday 6 February. It hit the border between Turkey and Syria, with the Turkish city of Gaziantep the nearest to the quake’s epicentre.

The quake measure 7.8 on the richter scale, making it tied as the strongest earthquake to ever hit Turkey. After it hit, the affected areas were subjected to several aftershocks.

The death toll was staggering - it is believed at the time of writing that at least 11,000 people died as a result of the quake.

Advertisement

Advertisement