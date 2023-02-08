The Turkish and Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following the earthquake

The Turkish goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, has died following Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The Yeni Malatyaspor footballer is now one of more than 9,000 people who have lost their lives as a result of the earthquake.

His club, Yeni Malatyaspor, announced on Twitter: “Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace. We will not forget you, beautiful person.”

It had been reported that Turkaslan was trapped under a collapsed residential building on 6 February but claims that he had died were initially denied by the President of the club, Haci Ahmet Yaman, who said rescue operations were still ongoing. His wife had been rescued from the rubble and asked for help on social media, adding that there were no excavators or cranes at the location. His body was then recovered on 7 February 2023.

WHO officials have warned the total death toll could be as high as 20,000 and rescuers have warned that time is running out for survivors to be found. A 7.8 magnitude event struck the region around Kahramanmaras in the early hours of Monday morning, before a subsquent 7.5 magnitude tremor was recorded.

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan’s career

Turkaslan was born in Yavuzeli, Turkey, in 1994 and began his youth career with Gaziantepspor in 2007. He then began his senior career with Bugsasspor in 2013 where he made 40 club appearances. The goalkeeper spent a short period on loan with Osmanlispor before formally signing with the club in 2017.

Turkaslan then stayed for the next three season before moving to Umraniyespor in 2020. The season after, the 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with Yeni Malatyaspor. He played six times for the Turkish second division club before his death earlier this week.

What did Yannick Bolasie say?

The former Everton and Crystal Palace winger, Yannick Bolasie said on Twitter: “RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan. One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they’re gone. The Caykur Rizespor winger also added “My condolences to all his family and team-mates at Yeni Malatyaspor. Devestating to hear and wish we can all continue to hlp everyone in need.”

Christian Atsu for Newcastle United in 2020

Who is Christian Atsu?

The footballer Christian Atsu was pulled out from the rubble of a building ‘with injuries’ following the earthquakes, according to reports from Turkey. The Hatayspor forward was trapped and while he has been ‘removed from the wreckage’, his club’s sporting director is still thought to be in the collapsed building.

Hatay was one of the areas closest to the epicentre of the earthquake and has such suffered extensive damage. The club’s vice-president Mustafa Ozat told Turkish radio: “Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries. Unfortunately our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble. Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours.”

Atus, 31, played 31 games for Newcastle and has also had spells with Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth. The forward has won 65 caps for Ghana and joined Hatayspor in September 2022 following a season with the Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed.