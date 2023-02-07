How can you send aid to Turkey?

Several UK appeals have been set up to provide financial support for Turkey and Syria. At this stage, the aid is only monetary, but that may change once the situation stabilises.

Three UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) member charities have begun to raise money for the earthquakes’ victims: Islamic Relief, the British Red Cross and Oxfam.

Islamic Relief, which is already on the ground in both countries, says its teams in Turkey are “providing emergency food assistance, shelter and cash grants” in a bid to help the “worst affected to meet their immediate needs”. To make a donation, you should visit Islamic Relief’s Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Appeal website.

The British Red Cross, which is part of the wider International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is raising funds to support its sister charity the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC). It says the TRC has embarked on a “crisis response operation” and has mobilised its emergency teams across Turkey. To donate to the British Red Cross Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, visit the charity’s website.

Oxfam has announced its own appeal, although at present it says it is “establishing an overview of humanitarian needs” rather than providing direct on-the-ground assistance. To donate to its appeal, visit its website.

Here is more info on ways to donate as the situation develops.