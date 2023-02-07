More than 4,800 people have died after two massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on Monday (6 February), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that those numbers are likely to increase as much as eight times.
The US Geological Survey measured the first quake at 7.8, with a depth of 11 miles. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude temor, likely triggered by the first, struck more than 60 miles away. In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 20 miles from the epicentre, people took refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning. US President Joe Biden called Erdogan to express condolences and offer assistance to the Nato ally, with the White House adding it was sending search-and-rescue teams to support Turkey’s efforts.
Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 200 miles to the north-east. In Turkey alone, more than 5,600 buildings were destroyed, authorities said. Hospitals were damaged, and one collapsed in the city of Iskenderun.
The second quake caused a multi-storey apartment building in the Turkish city of Sanliurfa to topple onto the street in a cloud of dust as bystanders screamed, according to video of the scene.
The quake, which was centred in Turkey’s south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent people in Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. Here is a map of the affected region where the quakes struck.
The rescue effort began in earnest on Monday, with survivors crying out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow. Workers were carefully pulling away slabs of concrete and reaching for bodies as desperate families waited for news of loved ones.
What has the WHO said?
The WHO has warned that the death toll is likely to increase as much as eight times, as the rescue operation continues.
"We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows," the WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told AFP.
She added that the wintry conditions will leave many people without shelter, adding to the risk to life. Tens of thousands who were left homeless in Turkey and Syria endured a night in the cold.
Several UK appeals have been set up to provide financial support for Turkey and Syria. At this stage, the aid is only monetary, but that may change once the situation stabilises.
Three UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) member charities have begun to raise money for the earthquakes’ victims: Islamic Relief, the British Red Cross and Oxfam.
Islamic Relief, which is already on the ground in both countries, says its teams in Turkey are “providing emergency food assistance, shelter and cash grants” in a bid to help the “worst affected to meet their immediate needs”. To make a donation, you should visit Islamic Relief’s Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Appeal website.
The British Red Cross, which is part of the wider International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is raising funds to support its sister charity the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC). It says the TRC has embarked on a “crisis response operation” and has mobilised its emergency teams across Turkey. To donate to the British Red Cross Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, visit the charity’s website.
Oxfam has announced its own appeal, although at present it says it is “establishing an overview of humanitarian needs” rather than providing direct on-the-ground assistance. To donate to its appeal, visit its website.
Here is more info on ways to donate as the situation develops.