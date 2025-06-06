The brand-new LIDO Festival officially kicks off this weekend in Victoria Park, East London, with Massive Attack and Charli XCX headlining.

Opening on Friday, June 6, the inaugural night will see trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack take the main stage at 9.25pm, supported by a stacked bill including Air, DJ Milo, 47Soul, and Mercury Prize-nominated Tirzah. The second stage features a no-less impressive line-up with Everything Is Recorded, Mad Professor, and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def).

Across two weekends, the 5,000-capacity Lido Field will also host performances from Charli XCX, Jamie xx, and London Grammar, among others, blending indie, electronic, and alt-pop in an intimate festival setting.

Massive Attack’s headline set takes place at LIDO Field, Victoria Park, starting 9.25pm on Friday. Festival-goers are advised to arrive early for earlier acts like Tirzah (4.45pm) and Air (7.30pm).

Massive Attack

Full LIDO lineup and set times

3.35-4.05pm: Hunny

4.45-5.25pm: Tirzah

6pm-6.45pm: 47Soul

6.45pm-7.30pm: DJ Milo

7.30pm-8.30pm: Air

9.25pm-10.55pm: Massive Attack

Main Stage Stage 2

4.05pm-4.45pm: Everything is Recorded

5.15pm-6pm: Mad Professor

6.30pm-7.30pm: Yasiin Bey

Yes, tickets are still available, including for Massive Attack’s set, with prices starting at £85.55. Last-minute attendees can still book online via official ticketing platforms.