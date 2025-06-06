Massive Attack, Charli XCX kick off new East London LIDO Festival, full lineup, set times, tickets
Opening on Friday, June 6, the inaugural night will see trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack take the main stage at 9.25pm, supported by a stacked bill including Air, DJ Milo, 47Soul, and Mercury Prize-nominated Tirzah. The second stage features a no-less impressive line-up with Everything Is Recorded, Mad Professor, and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def).
Across two weekends, the 5,000-capacity Lido Field will also host performances from Charli XCX, Jamie xx, and London Grammar, among others, blending indie, electronic, and alt-pop in an intimate festival setting.
Massive Attack’s headline set takes place at LIDO Field, Victoria Park, starting 9.25pm on Friday. Festival-goers are advised to arrive early for earlier acts like Tirzah (4.45pm) and Air (7.30pm).
Full LIDO lineup and set times
- 3.35-4.05pm: Hunny
- 4.45-5.25pm: Tirzah
- 6pm-6.45pm: 47Soul
- 6.45pm-7.30pm: DJ Milo
- 7.30pm-8.30pm: Air
- 9.25pm-10.55pm: Massive Attack
Main Stage Stage 2
- 4.05pm-4.45pm: Everything is Recorded
- 5.15pm-6pm: Mad Professor
- 6.30pm-7.30pm: Yasiin Bey
Yes, tickets are still available, including for Massive Attack’s set, with prices starting at £85.55. Last-minute attendees can still book online via official ticketing platforms.
