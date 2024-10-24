Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musician Matthew Sweet has suffered a “debilitating stroke” after beginning his tour of North America.

The 60-year-old has been forced to cancel the remaining date on his tour after suffering the medical emergency while in Toronto, Canada. Sweet, who is known for his hits including ‘Sick Of Myself’ and ‘Girlfriend’, will require weeks of rehabilitation to recover from the stroke.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sweet’s long-time manager Russell Carter said: “Matthew was transferred to a rehabilitation center back home in Omaha today where he will undergo extensive therapy. He is now on a long, difficult road to recovery. All of us who know and love Matthew have hope for a speedy recovery.

“Matthew has always been intensely focused and tenacious in all of his endeavors — not only in his recording career, but in all of his artistic and intellectual pursuits. I am confident that his signature determination will serve him well as he focuses now on recovery to good health.”

Carter has launched a GoFundMe alongside Sweet’s family to raise funds in order to cover the musician’s medical expenses. The family have estimated that the costs could cost up to $250,000, with fans flooding the page with donations totalling more than $310,000 at the time of writing.

The donation page reads: “The doctors and hospital care in Toronto were instrumental in saving Matthew's life, but health care is not free for Americans in Canada. He must now be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks.

“He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery. Needless to say, the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming. We anticipate a total close to a quarter of a million dollars.

“Your thoughts, love, and support will mean the world to him. But please donate financially if you possibly can. Matthew will be forever grateful to you.”