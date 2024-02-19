McFly at London O2 Arena: Full ticket information, pre-sale and concert date for 21st birthday party
McFly have announced a huge show at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the band's 21st anniversary. The news comes after McFly's Danny Jones was revealed as the face behind The Masked Singer's Piranha in Saturday's final.
The English pop-rock outfit are set to celebrate two decades together and are inviting fans to join in the party. The milestone will follow a summer of UK dates including festival appearances at Isle of Wight and Camp Bestival.
So when are McFly set to perform at London's O2 Arena and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you needs to know.
When is McFly at London's O2 Arena?
McFly are set to perform at The O2 in London on Thursday, October 10 2024.
Is there a pre-sale for McFly at London's O2 Arena?
Yes, McFly have shared a link on social media which allows fans to sign up to access exclusive pre-sale tickets. The pre-sale will go live on Wednesday 21st February at 9am.
When do tickets go on sale for McFly at London's O2 Arena?
General tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 23rd February. Fans can visit McFly's website for more information.
McFly tour dates UK 2024
McFly's upcoming UK tour dates will feature two outdoor shows at Halifax's Piece Hall. Here's the full list of dates for McFly's 2024 UK tour schedule:
- May 17 - Perranporth, Perranporth Beach
- August 10 - Halifax, Piece Hall
- August 18 - Halifax, Piece Hall
- August 23 - Saltash Port Eliot Estate
- October 10 - London O2 Arena
