Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McFly have announced a huge show at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the band's 21st anniversary. The news comes after McFly's Danny Jones was revealed as the face behind The Masked Singer's Piranha in Saturday's final.

The English pop-rock outfit are set to celebrate two decades together and are inviting fans to join in the party. The milestone will follow a summer of UK dates including festival appearances at Isle of Wight and Camp Bestival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when are McFly set to perform at London's O2 Arena and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you needs to know.

When is McFly at London's O2 Arena?

McFly are set to perform at The O2 in London on Thursday, October 10 2024.

Is there a pre-sale for McFly at London's O2 Arena?

Yes, McFly have shared a link on social media which allows fans to sign up to access exclusive pre-sale tickets. The pre-sale will go live on Wednesday 21st February at 9am.

When do tickets go on sale for McFly at London's O2 Arena?

General tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 23rd February. Fans can visit McFly's website for more information.

McFly tour dates UK 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

McFly's upcoming UK tour dates will feature two outdoor shows at Halifax's Piece Hall. Here's the full list of dates for McFly's 2024 UK tour schedule: