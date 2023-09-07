Mercury Prize 2023: the nominees arrive at the Hammersmith Apollo

The 2023 Mercury Music Prize ceremony is underway - take a look at the arrivals at the Apollo

The 2023 Mercury Music Prize is underway, and as the nominees enjoy an hour or two before the nerves kick in, the audience is gathering at the Eventim Apollo, ahead of a projected 8pm start time.

BBC 6 Music has already begun their coverage of the ceremony, while BBC 4 will broadcast the final moments of the event, with a projected time of a winner announced shortly after 10pm.

While we await our live coverage, take a look at some of the arrivals, including a number of Mercury Prize nominees.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Olivia Dean attends the photocall at The 2023 Mercury Prize Launch at Langham Hotel on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

2 . LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Jessie Ware attends the photocall at The 2023 Mercury Prize Launch at Langham Hotel on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

3 . LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Daragh Lynch, Ian Lynch and Cormac MacDiarmada of Lankum attend the photocall at The 2023 Mercury Prize Launch at Langham Hotel on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)