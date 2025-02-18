Mexican musical legend and feminist icon Paquita la del Barrio dies at home aged 77

Paquita la del Barrio has died aged 77 | Other

Feminist icon and musical legend - known for her catchphrase ‘are you listening to me, you good-for-nothing’ - has died.

The Mexican superstar, loved by fans worldwide for her powerful voice and fierce defence of women, died at her home in Veracruz yesterday at the age of 77.

Her death was announced on her official social media accounts and confirmed by her representatives to The Associated Press.

The state capital of Veracruz will mourn the loss of the singer, who had faced a number of recent health problems.

“With deep pain and sadness we confirm the sensitive passing of our beloved Paquita la del Barrio at her home in Veracruz,” the statement said.

“She was a unique and unrepeatable artist who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who knew her and enjoyed her music.”

Born Francisca Viveros Barradas, Paquita la del Barrio captivated audiences with songs of heartbreak and betrayal, including anthems like Rata De Dos Patas and Tres Veces Te Engane.

She became well known for her confrontational approach including her catchphrase, ¿Me estás oyendo, inútil?, or "are you listening to me, you good-for-nothing?"

While her fan base was predominantly women, her powerful performances also drew men to her concerts.

“At the beginning, many men said ‘Why would I go, to get shamed?’.

“Now they join the concerts. They go with their girlfriend, their wife and they love it,” Paquita said in a 2016 interview with the AP.

A two-time Grammy and Latin Grammy nominee, Paquita la del Barrio received recognition from across the industry, including the Billboard Latin Music Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2021, which was presented to her by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

News of her death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media.

The Latin Grammys and Apple Music were among the many who paid tribute.

“RIP Paquita la del Barrio, the feminist icon from Mexico who sang what others were afraid to say,” wrote Apple Music on X, formerly Twitter.