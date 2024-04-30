Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Considered Mike Rutherford’s “side project to Genesis,” the beloved Mike + The Mechanics are set to reminisce on their by that stage 30-year career with a widespread UK tour set to take place in 2025.

“Looking Back - Living The Years 2025 Tour” kicks off in Glasgow in early March 2025, with tour stops including Aberdeen, Llandudno, Halifax and a headline tour closing show at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

After the success of their 2023 “Refueled!” tour, Rutherford has been chomping at the bit to once again get back out on the road with the band. “It’s exciting to announce that we will be touring The Mechanics again. Getting back on the road with the guys last year was a real pleasure. Even though it had been four years, we slotted back into the old ways, the old jokes and the camaraderie like it had been a day!”

“We had so much fun on the last tour and the audiences were so gracious and warm, when we played the final show in Dusseldorf we all agreed then that we wanted to do it all again. We can’t wait to see you.”

Mike + The Mechanics, formed in 1985 by Mike Rutherford as a side project from Genesis, initially included Paul Young and Paul Carrack as frontmen. The band enjoyed major commercial success during the 80s and 90s, reaching number-one hits worldwide and selling over 10 million albums. After the untimely passing of Paul Young in 2000, the group released one more album before going on hiatus.

In 2011, Rutherford resumed songwriting and brought in Roachford and Howar, resulting in instant chemistry. They released the album "The Road" and successfully returned to touring, continuing their journey together since then.

Where are Mike + The Mechanics touring in the UK in 2025?

The widespread UK tour by Mike and The Mechanics in 2025 sees the American legends performing at the following venues:

March 3 2025: Royal Concert Hall, 2 Killermont St, Glasgow G2 3NW

March 4 2025: Music Hall, Union St, Aberdeen AB10 1QS

March 5 2025: Usher Hall, Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH1 2EA

March 7 2025: Concert Hall, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

March 8 2025: Globe Theatre, 53A High St, Stockton-on-Tees TS18 1PL

March 9 2025: Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, Manchester M2 3WS

March 11 2025: Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

March 12 2025: Victoria Halls, Bagnall St, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 3AD

March 14 2025: Barbican, Paragon St, York YO10 4AH

March 15 2025: Regent Theatre, St. Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

March 17 2025: Corn Exchange, 2 Wheeler St, Cambridge CB2 3QB

March 18 2025: City Hall, Barkers Pool, Sheffield S1 2JA

March 20 2025: Victoria Halls, 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP

March 22 2025: Glasshouse, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

March 23 2025: Venue Cymru, The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno LL30 1BB

March 24 2025: Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, Liverpool L1 9BP

March 26 2025: De Montfort Hall, Granville Rd, Leicester LE1 7RU

March 27 2025: Anvil, Churchill Way, Basingstoke RG21 7QR

March 29 2025: Pavillion, Westover Rd, Bournemouth BH1 2BU

March 30 2025: Guildhall, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth PO1 2AB

April 1 2025: Cliffs Pavilion, Station Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea SS0 7RA

April 2 2025: Derngate, Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP

April 5 2025: Symphony Hall, Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

April 6 2025: New Theatre, 4-26 George St, Oxford OX1 2AG

April 8 2025: G Live, London Rd, Guildford GU1 2AA

April 10 2025: Beacon, Trenchard St, Bristol BS1 5AR

April 11 2025: Swansea Arena, Oystermouth Rd, Maritime Quarter, Bae Copr Bay, Swansea SA1 3BX

April 12 2025: Pavillions, Millbay Rd, Plymouth PL1 3LF

April 14 2025: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

