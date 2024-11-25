Singer and guitarist Mike Pinera wrote the hit ‘Ride Captain Ride’ in 1970 for his band Blues Image.

Mike Pinera passed away in Tampa, Florida after a long illness. He was the founder of the band Blues Image alongside Mike Betematti who was on drums, Malcolm Jones on bass and Joe Lala on percussion. The band members met when they were students at Jefferson High School in Tampa.

According to Ultimate Classc Rock & Culture, “They opened for a range of bands including Cream, Frank Zappa, Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin, and Pinera developed a long friendship with Jimmy Page.”

Kim Richards, CEO & Chairman of Allied Artists, paid tribute to Mike Pinera on Instagram and wrote: “This is one of the hardest posts I’ve ever had to write. Back when I was very young, I became close personal friends with the legendary guitar player, Mike Pinera (Alice Cooper Band, Blues Image, Iron Butterfly, New Cactus). I met him while working with Alice Cooper and not only became his friend, but managed him before I left for CBS Records.”

He went on to say that “We remained friends for the 40+ years that have passed since then. In fact, it was MIke who discovered Rocky and brought him to me. Alice referred to Mike as “the Mr Rogers on Rock n Roll.”Anyone who knew Mike immediately fell in love with him. I was certainly not immune and can honestly say that I love Mike like a brother. I’m so sad to report that Mike passed away yesterday following a long illness. There will never be another Mike Pinera, but his memory and star will never fade. The following pictures show the both of us when we were quite young and some more recent. I had a wonderful time with Mike and will never forget him. RIP my friend and brother. Save a spot for me up there.”

Laurie Beebe Lewis paid tribute to Mike Pinera on Facebook and wrote: “To all my friends who offered prayers for Mike Pinera, I am saddened to announce that he passed on to eternal life with his divine Creator on November 20th. May he rest in peace.”