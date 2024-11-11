Andy Leek, a founding member of Dexys Midnight Runners and a celebrated singer-songwriter, passed away on November 3, 2024, at the age of 66 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Andy Leek’s distinctive style was critical to the success of the group’s debut album Searching for the Young Soul Rebels which cemented the band’s place in UK music history.

Leek played a crucial role in defining the sound of Dexys Midnight Runners, most notably performing as the pianist on their chart-topping hit Geno. Despite the success, he left the band just as the track was reaching number one, citing a dislike for sudden fame. "I really hated being famous all of a sudden," Leek told Record Mirror at the time, expressing that fame shouldn't impact his value as an artist​.

Following this, Leek pursued a solo career with notable success, including the song Say Something, which hit number one in Lebanon during the civil war. He also wrote the single Twist in the Dark for ABBA’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad, further solidifying his reputation in the music world.

Leek collaborated with high-profile musicians and producers throughout his career, gaining a reputation for his creativity and commitment to his music.

His solo work received high praise from Sir George Martin, who once described him as: "one of the greatest artists he had ever produced". Martin and Leek collaborated on projects that showcased Leek's versatility and depth, with Martin stating: "He was the real McCoy."​

Leek's family and fans are remembering him for his unique artistry, poetic lyricism, and contributions to music, while tributes continue to pour in from fans, celebrating his life and impact.

Simon Clark shared anecdotes from organising Leek’s gigs and reflected on Leek’s resilience in continuing to create music after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, expressing sadness but admiration for Leek’s peace and humour later in life.