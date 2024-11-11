Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Agnaldo Rayol was best known for his interpretations of Italian songs such as Mia Gioconda’ and ‘Tormento D'Amore.’

According to CNN Brasil, the singer Agnaldo Rayol’s press office said in a statement that “Agnaldo Rayol leaves an invaluable legacy to Brazilian music, with a career that spanned decades and touched the hearts of millions of fans. The family thanks everyone for their expressions of affection and support. Information about the wake and farewell ceremony will be released soon.”

Before singer Agnaldo Rayol was rushed to hospital, he suffered a fall at his home in Santana, in the northern part of São Paulo in Brazil. The writer Monica Buonfiglio paid tribute to Agnaldo Rayol on Instagram and wrote: “My friend Agnaldo Rayol is gone.. May god and angels receive him! One of the nicest men in entertainment. I met him in 1979, when he replaced Hebe on his show (they were both friends). He participated in my painting Abracadabra a few times in the Band program and in a few book launches, he was there as well. When I couldn’t make it, he called, wishing me well. He and Ronnie Von were the nicest and nicest people I’ve ever met in the artistic field. I miss you so much!”

Following his death, CNN Brasil has now reported that “Singer Agnaldo Rayol's team claims there was a delay in assisting the artist between the first call for help to SAMU and the ambulance leaving for the hospital, totaling 1 hour and 22 minutes.”

According to Agnaldo Rayol’s Instagram page, a memorial for the singer will take place on November 11. The post read: “We invite all fans, friends and press colleagues to the Mass in honor and memory of dear Agaldo Rayol, an unforgettable artist who touched our hearts with his voice and charisma.

“The ceremony will be held at the Church of Our Lady of Brazil, next Monday, 11/11 at 18 hr 15. Let us join together in prayer to celebrate his life and legacy, remembering moments of love and gratitude for all he left with.

“We are waiting for you for this special moment of farewell and tribute.”