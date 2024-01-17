Miles Kane tour 2024: Entire list of doors times, setlist and support acts
Miles Kane returns for a massive UK tour this month, here's everything you need to know including door times, potential setlist, and support acts.
Miles Kane is kicking off 2024 with a huge UK tour. The Last Shadow Puppets frontman is bringing his 'One Man Band: Solo Tour' to venues up and down the country including Leeds' O2 Academy, Glasgow's SWG3, and London's Electric Ballroom.
Following the release of his fifth studio album 'One Man Band' last summer, Kane confirmed he will be hitting the road in early 2024 to support the record. 'One Man Band' is the third studio album Kane's released since The Last Shadow Puppets went on a second hiatus in 2017.
Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour. But if you have managed to get tickets, you might be wondering about timings. Here is everything you need to know.
Miles Kane tour door times 2024
Doors for Miles Kane's upcoming UK tour will open at different times depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Miles Kane's 2024 UK tour:
- January 25: Leeds, O2 Academy - 7pm
- January 26: Bristol, O2 Academy - 6:30pm
- January 27: Birmingham O2 Institute - 7pm
- January 29: Oxford, O2 Academy - 7pm
- January 30: Nottingham, Rock City - 7pm
- February 1: Glasgow, SWG3 - 7pm
- February 2: Newcastle, NX - 6:30pm
- February 3: Manchester, O2 Ritz - 6:30pm
- February 5: Cambridge, Cambridge Junction - 7pm
- February 6: Southampton, Southampton Engine Rooms - 7pm
- February 8: Brighton, Brighton Concorde 2 - 7:30pm
- February 9: London, Electric Ballroom - 6pm
- February 10: London, Electric Ballroom - 6pm
- May 7: Belfast, Limelight - 7pm
Full setlist for Miles Kane tour 2024
Miles Kane is yet to start his 'One Man Band: Solo Tour' but the Liverpudlian rocker did play a pop-up show to kick off the upcoming tour in December 2023. Here's a setlist from Kane's recent show at The Leadmill in Sheffield, according to Setlist.fm.
- Come Closer
- One Man Band
- Rearrange
- Baggio
- Inhaler
- See Ya When I See Ya
- Killing the Joke
- Colour of the Trap
- The Wonder
- Better Than That
- Coup de grace
- Cry on My Guitar
- Never Taking Me Alive
- Don't Forget Who You Are
- Troubled Son
Who is the support act for Miles Kane?
Joining Miles Kane on the tour will be The Roystoneclub, a four-piece indie band from Wrexham. The up-and-coming group will be promoting their debut studio album, 'Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars'.
