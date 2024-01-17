Miles Kane returns for a massive UK tour this month, here's everything you need to know including door times, potential setlist, and support acts.

Miles Kane tour 2024: Entire list of doors times, setlist and support acts

Following the release of his fifth studio album 'One Man Band' last summer, Kane confirmed he will be hitting the road in early 2024 to support the record. 'One Man Band' is the third studio album Kane's released since The Last Shadow Puppets went on a second hiatus in 2017.

Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour. But if you have managed to get tickets, you might be wondering about timings. Here is everything you need to know.

Miles Kane tour door times 2024

Doors for Miles Kane's upcoming UK tour will open at different times depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Miles Kane's 2024 UK tour:

January 25: Leeds, O2 Academy - 7pm

January 26: Bristol, O2 Academy - 6:30pm

January 27: Birmingham O2 Institute - 7pm

January 29: Oxford, O2 Academy - 7pm

January 30: Nottingham, Rock City - 7pm

February 1: Glasgow, SWG3 - 7pm

February 2: Newcastle, NX - 6:30pm

February 3: Manchester, O2 Ritz - 6:30pm

February 5: Cambridge, Cambridge Junction - 7pm

February 6: Southampton, Southampton Engine Rooms - 7pm

February 8: Brighton, Brighton Concorde 2 - 7:30pm

February 9: London, Electric Ballroom - 6pm

February 10: London, Electric Ballroom - 6pm

May 7: Belfast, Limelight - 7pm

Full setlist for Miles Kane tour 2024

Miles Kane is yet to start his 'One Man Band: Solo Tour' but the Liverpudlian rocker did play a pop-up show to kick off the upcoming tour in December 2023. Here's a setlist from Kane's recent show at The Leadmill in Sheffield, according to Setlist.fm.

Come Closer

One Man Band

Rearrange

Baggio

Inhaler

See Ya When I See Ya

Killing the Joke

Colour of the Trap

The Wonder

Better Than That

Coup de grace

Cry on My Guitar

Never Taking Me Alive

Don't Forget Who You Are

Troubled Son

Who is the support act for Miles Kane?