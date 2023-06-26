Muse have announced new dates for their Will of the People tour, in support of their ninth studio album of the same name.

The rock band, which formed in Devon in 1994, icked off the tour earlier this year in their home county before heading northward for a series of gigs across the country.

Muse is composed of vocalist Matt Bellamy, guitarist Chris Wolstenholme, and drummer Dominic Howard. Producer, mixer, and songwriter Dan Lancaster has also been playing with Muse on keyboards, synthesizers, guitar, percussion, and backing vocals.

They are known for hit songs including Supermassive Black Hole, Time is Running Out, and Uprising, among many others. Their latest UK tour is part of the band’s Will of the People World Tour, which will also see Muse travel through Europe and to the US and Canada.

When is the Muse tour 2023?

The band have announced four more live dates. Unlike their previous open air UK gigs, the upcoming shows will be performed indoors in arenas. Gates for their previous four Will of the People UK gigs opened at 5pm.

Where are the Muse UK tour 2023 venues?

Wednesday 27 September – Dublin , 3Arena

, 3Arena Friday 29 September – Manchester , AO Arena

, AO Arena Sunday 1 October - London , The O2

, The O2 Monday 2 October - London, The O2

Muse perform at Eurockeennes de Belfort rock music festival

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans are able to register for pre-sale access to tickets from now - those tickets will be made available on Wednesday 5 July at 9am. General on sale tickets will be available from Friday 7 July at 9am. You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster from these dates - you can buy a maximum number of six tickets per person and per household.

What is the setlist?

At the band's recent (25 June) Milton Keynes concert, Muse played the following setlist:

Will of the People

Interlude

Hysteria

Psycho

Bliss

Resistance

Won't Stand Down

Compliance

Thought Contagion

Verona

Time Is Running Out

The 2nd Law: Isolated System

Undisclosed Desires

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Madness

We Are F***ing F***ed

The Dark Side

Supermassive Black Hole

Plug In Baby

Behold, the Glove (Matt Bellamy song)

Uprising

Prelude

Starlight

Encore:

Kill or Be Killed

Knights of Cydonia

Who is the support act?