The Supermassive Black Holes hitmakers are back as they prepare to release the first ever chart-eligible digital album

Muse are back as they prepare to release their ninth studio album Will Of The People. (Credit: Getty Images)

Muse are back, and they are taking new techonolgy to their hearts.

The British rock band are preparing to release their newest album, Will of the People, but this album comes with a twist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No strangers to implementing the newest technology to their music, band members Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard are embracing NFTs, and putting them centre of the newest album’s release.

But how will it work, and what can we expect from the new album.

Muse are back as they prepare to release their ninth studio album Will Of The People. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why is Will of the People an NFT?

Muse have announced that they will be hoping to be the first ever music act to chart on the Offical Charts with a ‘digital pressing album’.

The album, created in collaboration with eco-friendly music web3 marketplace Serenade, will allow fans to get their hands on a limited edition, collectable digital format.

It will reward the super-fans of the Devon rock band, with individualised designs available to collect.

Muse is likely to become one of the first-ever music artists to chart with the format.

Martin Talbot, Chief Executive, Official Charts Company says: “Over their seven decades, the Official Charts have always strived to move with the times, reflecting consumption of new formats and all new ways of distributing music, as they have evolved.

“Just as vinyl, 8-track, cassette tapes, CDs and even MiniDisc, DCC and DAT have been welcomed into the charts, we will also welcome Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) - and we will be delighted when the first album delivered as an NFT contributes to the chart, with Serenade and Muse leading the way this summer.

“NFTs are a new, exciting format, the potential for which is only just beginning to be explored and I am sure will play a part in the Official Charts for years to come.”

Sebastian Simone, Vice President, Audience & Strategy of Warner Records UK adds: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Serenade and the Official Charts Company on the first chart accredited NFT album format.

“Muse have always been at the forefront of technological innovation and were one of the first music artists to pioneer in Web3 back in 2020. Their fans have an appetite for collectible rarities and this format brings them closer to Muse than ever before, propelling them into a new space and offering an entirely unique experience.”

Max Shand, Serenade founder, added: “As a simple, standardised and chart eligible format, Digital Pressings will be a gamechanger on the global stage, and we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the support of the visionary teams at Warner Records and the Official Charts Company, who all want to give artists every opportunity to bring creativity and innovation into their campaigns.

“I have always been a huge fan of Muse, so I am beyond excited that they will be the first artist to release a Digital Pressing with Serenade.”

What is an NFT?

NFT stands for ‘non-fungible token’ and references digital data which cannot be replicated.

It is stored in a blockchain, which provides security to the individualised NFT.

NFTs are often collectables, and can be used for mediums such as artwork, music or any online data.

When is Will of the People out?

Muse’s ninth studio album is due to be released on Friday 26 August.