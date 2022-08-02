Singer Becky Hill has responded to online trolls who mocked her for wearing a sparkly silver bodysuit at the Euro 2022 final

Becky Hill wowed the crowd at the Euro 2022 match on Sunday 31 July.

She performed to the football fans at Wembley alongside Stefflon Don and Ultra Nate.

Rather than focusing on her singing talent, spectators took to social media to comment on her outfit.

Becky teamed a sparkly silver bodysuit with knee-high boots, completing the look by sweeping her hair up into a high ponytail.

The singer received an overwhelming number of critiques about her outfit on social media, but instead of taking it she replied to the negative Tweets - most of which have since been deleted.

Becky said on Twitter: “I’ve spent most of today feeling s*** and had a little cry about how incredible women’s football was and how sad that people devalued my worth as a performer because of what I wore.”

A flood of users offered their support while championing body positivity.

Becky added: “Be proud of your bodies! Celebrate yourselves! Show off your curves!

“Cover up for no one and be confident.”

Becky Hill is a 28-year-old singer from Bewdley - she became famous after she appeared on The Voice UK.

She released her first album Only Honest on the Weekend in 2021.

Rebecca Claire Hill was born on 14 February 1994 in Worcestershire

Before she was famous she was in a band called Shaking Trees

She reached the semi-finals of The Voice UK and was on Jessie J’s team during the competition

In 2022, she had two Brit Award nominations - British Song of the Year and Best Dance Act

Her most popular songs include Lose Control, Run and Gecko

It is reported that she has a net worth of £1.5million

She currently lives in London

In 2022 she performed in the Love Island villa for the contestants

Speaking about her busy life as a singer, Becky told PopSugar : “I think anybody who loves their job and wants to do really well at it and try to be the best at it sacrifices everything to make sure that works.

“It’s a real honour.

“I need to release another album. I’d like to have a really big tour.

“I’d love to do an arena tour.

“And then buy a house, get married, have babies, and live happily ever after. But always keep making music.”

David Guetta

Becky and David collaborated on the song Remember in 2021.

The song was nominated for a BRIT Award and reached number three in the charts.

In 2022 they collaborated again with Ella Henderson on the song Crazy What Love Can Do.

Oliver Heldens

Gecko is the first track that Becky released back in 2014.

She collaborated with Oliver to create the song - it was a mix of the DJ’s funky vibe and Becky’s vocals.

MK

Back in 2016 Becky hill sanf Piece of Me with music artist MK.

The song reached number 13 in the UK charts.

Charlie Gardner

Becky announced her engagement to Charlie in January of 2022.

The songs Wish You Well and Better off Without You are reportedly about Charlie.