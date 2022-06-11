Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, Anne-Marie and Becky Hill are included in the lineup

The Capital FM Summertime Ball will take place on Sunday 12 June, with a host of well-known musicians performing at the event.

But what time will the Ball start and when will it finish?

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie are all performing at the Capital Summertime Ball 2022

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Capital FM Summertime Ball 2022?

The Capital FM Summertime Ball will take place over the course of the day and into the evening on Sunday 12 June.

This will be the first time the event will be taking place since the Covid pandemic, with 2020 and 2021 both seeing the Ball being cancelled.

Where is the Summertime Ball 2022 held?

The Summertime Ball will be returning to Wembley Stadium in London, where it was last held in 2019.

When will it start and finish?

General doors will open at 12pm. The event starts at 2.00pm with a special set from Ed Sheeran and will finish at approximately 10pm. However, timings are subject to change.

There’s no last entry time for the Summertime Ball, but it’s recommended you get there as close to 12pm as possible, ready for Ed Sheeran’s opening performance at 2pm.

The Summertime Ball will also be live-streamed on Global Player from 2pm. You can download the Global Player app for your mobile, or head to the website.

What is the lineup?

The lineup includes a variety of famous faces, including: