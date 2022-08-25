Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse have announced a UK tour set to take place in Summer 2023

Muse will be hitting the road for a UK tour next Summer ahead of the release of their ninth studio album, Will of the People.

The rock band, which formed in Devon in 1994, will kick off their tour in their home county before heading northward for a series of gigs across the country.

Muse have announced their UK tour ahead of the release of their ninth album, ‘Will Of The People’

Muse is composed of vocalist Matt Bellamy, guitarist Chris Wolstenholme, and drummer Dominic Howard.

Producer, mixer, and songwriter, Dan Lancaster, will also play with Muse on keyboards, synthesizers, guitar, percussion, and backing vocals.

They are known for hit songs including Supermassive Black Hole, Time is Running Out, and Uprising, among many others.

Their latest UK tour is part of the band’s Will of the People World Tour, which will also see Muse travel through Europe and to the US and Canada.

When is the Muse tour 2023?

The tour will take place in May and June 2023, with four dates confirmed.

The latest dates make up the fourth leg of the world tour and follows a series of intimate shows scheduled to take place in the US, Canada, Netherlands, France, Germany, and Italy in October 2022.

Where are the Muse UK tour 2023 venues?

Saturday 27 May – Plymouth , Home Park

, Home Park Tuesday 20 June – Huddersfield , John Smith’s Stadium

, John Smith’s Stadium Friday 23 June – Glasgow , Bellahouston Park

, Bellahouston Park Sunday 25 June – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

Gates will open for each gig at 5pm.

Muse perform at Eurockeennes de Belfort rock music festival

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the four UK tour dates go on sale on Friday 26 August at 9am.

Those who preorder the Will of the People album from official stores in the UK and Europe will have priority access to a pre-sale. This allows early access to purchase tickets on Thursday 25 August at 9am.

You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster from this date - you can buy a maximum number of six tickets per person and per household.

Pitch standing tickets are available for those aged 16 and above, no fans younger than 14 can book these seats, and those aged 14-16 must be accompanied by someone who is 18 or over.

Reserved seats tickets are available for anyone aged five and over, but under 16s must be accompanied by someone who is 18 or over.

What is the setlist?

This is the expected setlist for the UK leg of the tour:

Will of the People (extended intro)

Hysteria (with Interlude intro)

Psycho (with Drill Sergeant intro)

Pressure

Won’t Stand Down

Citizen Erased or Map of the Problematique or Stockholm Syndrome

The Gallery

Compliance

Thought Contagion

Time is Running Out

Nishe

Madness

Supermassive Black Hole

Plug In Baby (extended outro)

Behold, the Glove (Matt Bellamy solo cover)

Uprising (extended outro)

Starlight (with "Prelude intro)

Encore:

Kill or Be Killed

Knights of Cydonia (with Man With A Harmonica intro)

Who is the support act?

Muse will be supported by rock duo Royal Blood for their UK leg of the tour.

The band was formed by vocalist and bass guitarist Mike Kerr and drummer Matt Swan in 2011 - Swann was replaced by drummer Ben Thatcher in 2013.