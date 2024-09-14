Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MOBO winner Nines, 34, has confirmed he is retiring after a successful career spanning more than 10 years.

The rapper confirmed he will be releasing a final album and hitting the road before saying goodbye forever. His rep said in a statement: "British rap legend Nines has announced his monumental tenth project, Quit While You’re Ahead - his sixth and final album.

"Alongside the album, Nines has confirmed the news of his last-ever headline show, which will take place at London’s iconic O2 Arena. This highly anticipated performance will mark the final chapter of his illustrious career."

Nines - real name Courtney Leon Freckleton - landed his first record deal in 2017. His debut album, One Foot Out, charted at Number 4 in the UK.

Nines' second album, Crop Circle, went in at Number 5, but he managed to hit the top spot with his third. Crabs In A Bucket not only sailed in at Number 1 but it also won him the 2020 MOBO Award for Album Of The Year.

Globally, Nines' releases have had 100 million streams, and his 2023 album, Crop Circle 2, became the most-streamed British album in its first week of release. Nines grew up with his two brothers on a deprived housing estate in London.

In 2008, his 25-year-old brother Wayne was shot dead in a gang attack as he waited for his cousin at a barber shop. Two men were later jailed for his murder. At the time, Nines was only 16 and had already been performing musically in his local area.

He went on to freestyle in several YouTube tracks before releasing his first single, AJ’D OUT [JD SHUTDOWN], in 2011. Nines has now released the first single from his Quit While You're Ahead album called Tony Soprano 3.

Quit While You're Ahead is released on September 27. He will perform his final show at the O2 Arena on November 27. The rapper's rep added: "Nines will bow out at the peak of his powers, leaving an indelible mark on both the culture and the music industry."