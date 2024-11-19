Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RnB boyband Damage are set to perform the biggest headline show in 10 years to celebrate their 30th anniversary and tickets go on sale this week. The iconic boyband had hits with ‘Love II Love’ and ‘Wonderful Tonight’ in the nineties. The group members include Andrez Harriott, Rahsaan Jas, Noel Simpson and Jade Jones who is married to Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

According to The Sun Damage shared a statement which read: “Our fans have shown us so much love, and we can’t wait to hit the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire stage next December for our biggest headline show in 10 years, celebrating 30 years together. It’s going to be epic! With Kele Le Roc, Manny Norte plus more joining us, it’s a party you don’t want to miss!”

Priority tickets for the tour will be available to buy from O2 Priority tickets from Wednesday November 20 2024. The concert will be on December 5 2025.

It comes after boyband Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife announced their 2025 tour. It will see a mix of hits from both bands - tickets are available to buy now via Ticketmaster. Although technically noughties boyband’s Busted and McFly are set to tour the UK in the ultimate battle of the boybands next year. Tickets are also available to buy from Ticketmaster now.

