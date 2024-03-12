Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kanye West's daughter North, 10, has confirmed she has a debut album in the works titled 'Elementary School Dropout'. The news comes 20 years after her dad's debut album 'The College Dropout', skyrocketed the rapper to fame in 2004.

West - also known as Ye - was holding a Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday (March 10), when the 10-year-old took the stage to reveal plans for her debut album. As the eldest of the Kardashian-West children, North is the first to pay homage to her father's musical heritage.

Earlier this year, North made a notable appearance on ¥$, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's track 'TALKING', taken from 'Vultures 1'. The feature landed three years after she made her rap debut at her dad's Yeezy Fashion Season 8 fashion show in Paris.

So when can we expect a release date for North West's debut album? Here's everything we know so far.

North West's 'Elementary School Dropout' - everything we know so far

On Sunday March 10, North West revealed the title for her solo album 'Elementary School Dropout'. "Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called "Elementary School Drop Out," she told the Arizona crowd.

Currently, North is yet to share any further details about the project's release date, potential features and content. However, fans have speculated that the album is slated for a 2024 release to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ye's debut, 'The College Dropout'.

