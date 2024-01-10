Nothing But Thieves Radio X 2024: Full information including how to get tickets for Kentish Town Forum concert
Nothing But Thieves are playing an exclusive concert for fans in London, here's everything you need to know including how to get tickets
Nothing But Thieves have announced an exclusive gig for Radio X fans in London later this month. The Southend-on-Sea rockers will play the show before embarking on a European tour and opening for Green Day at stadiums across the UK this summer.
The British rock band - consisting of Conor Mason (singer), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitarist), Dominic Craik (guitarist), Philip Blake (bassist), and James Price (drummer) - had a busy 2023. The group embarked on a huge UK arena tour and impressed crowds at Reading and Leeds Festival.
But the rock outfit doesn't look to be slowing down and is giving dedicated fans the chance to see them live before they hit the road once again. Here's everything Nothing But Thieves fans need to know about the upcoming concert including how to get tickets.
When and where is Nothing But Thieves playing in London 2024?
Radio X presents Nothing But Thieves is set to take place at O2 Forum, Kentish Town on January 31. The group are set to support Green Day on their Saviours Tour in June 2024.
How to get tickets for Nothing But Thieves at Kentish Town Forum
O2 customers can get presale access to Nothing But Thieves at Kentish Town Forum from now until 8am on Friday, January 12. General tickets will be available to purchase from 9am on Friday, January 12.
Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.
