It's always an exciting time whenever a musician releases a hotly-anticipated new album, but the buzz around the next iteration of Olivia Rodrigo is one not often matched - unless you are Taylor Swift or Harry Styles.

Guts comes just over two years after the former Disney star took the world by storm with her debut studio album Sour. Tracks like drivers licence, good 4 u, hope you're okay and traitor went on to break records and fill fans' Spotify playlists.

Heading into the release of her new album, Olivia Rodrigo has already teased listeners by releasing two songs featured on Guts - vampire and bad idea right? Both have been received well and this has only created further excitement.

Fans have been turning up in their droves to prepare themselves for the drop, whether that is by pre-saving Guts on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, or keeping an eye on the official countdown to release. Anxiously awaiting an album that is sure to be an eclectic mix of heartbreaking melodies, break-up songs and stories of growing up in the public eye.

Rodrigo's award-winning sophomore outing with Sour seemed to focus on her relationship and subsequent falling out with fellow High School Musical cast-member Joshua Bassett. Now just a year after the end of her courtship with producer Zack Bia, early signs point that maybe Guts will discuss their fallout.

But what is the full Guts tracklist, when does it drop and how can you buy it on vinyl? Here is everything you must know.

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo release date, time and how to listen

According to the official Spotify countdown, Guts will drop at midnight on Friday, September 8 local time. This means that wherever you are, you will be able to stream the new album as soon as it turns 12am - which is great news for Livies in New Zealand, who will be able to listen to it first out of everyone worldwide.

It will be made available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

How to buy Guts by Olivia Rodrigo on vinyl

Often regarded as traditional collectors items for super fans, Olivia Rodrigo is dropping a number of different vinyls of her new album Guts. The best place to buy is from the musician's store directly, which offers a range of colours and limited editions that cost £25.99 - for those more vintage, Rodrigo does offer standard CD and cassette tape versions.

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo full tracklist

All American B*tch Bad Idea Right? Vampire Lacy Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Making the Bed Logical Get Him Back Love is Embarrassing The Grudge Pretty Isn't Pretty Teenage Dream

Is there going to be an Olivia Rodrigo Guts tour?