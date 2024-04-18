Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having cancelled her show at the Eventim Apollo in London last night (April 17 2024), Paloma Faith has now had to cancel a second show due to her ongoing medical issues.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from the Utilita Arena Cardiff stated: Postponed - Paloma Faith Friday 18 April 2024. Ticket holders should retain their tickets as they will be valid for the new show date”

There was also a post on the official Ultita Arena Cardiff website includes a message from Paloma Faith, once again apologizing for another cancellation: “I am devastated to announce I have been advised by medical professionals not to perform my Cardiff show tomorrow (Friday 19 April) but to reschedule.”

“I am doing vocal rest, steaming, gargling, and I even had a steroid injection. At the moment it’s one day at a time so will let you know tomorrow about Brighton but I don’t want to do anything more than I want to do these shows and know that when you do come they will be the best show I can do for you. So far this tour has been incredible and I am dying to get on with it! “

Paloma Faith apologised to fans for cancelling the show in Cardiff, addressing the situation in a post on the Utilita Arena's website (Credit: Utilita Arena Cardiff)

“This is the worst thing to have to do. And I can’t apologise enough…… weirdly the kids are behaving better now I can’t speak, which is confusing me. Please hang on to your tickets and as soon as my team have a date to reschedule to we will let you know.”