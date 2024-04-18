Paloma Faith cancels second show due to medical circumstances this week
Having cancelled her show at the Eventim Apollo in London last night (April 17 2024), Paloma Faith has now had to cancel a second show due to her ongoing medical issues.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) from the Utilita Arena Cardiff stated: Postponed - Paloma Faith Friday 18 April 2024. Ticket holders should retain their tickets as they will be valid for the new show date”
There was also a post on the official Ultita Arena Cardiff website includes a message from Paloma Faith, once again apologizing for another cancellation: “I am devastated to announce I have been advised by medical professionals not to perform my Cardiff show tomorrow (Friday 19 April) but to reschedule.”
“I am doing vocal rest, steaming, gargling, and I even had a steroid injection. At the moment it’s one day at a time so will let you know tomorrow about Brighton but I don’t want to do anything more than I want to do these shows and know that when you do come they will be the best show I can do for you. So far this tour has been incredible and I am dying to get on with it! “
“This is the worst thing to have to do. And I can’t apologise enough…… weirdly the kids are behaving better now I can’t speak, which is confusing me. Please hang on to your tickets and as soon as my team have a date to reschedule to we will let you know.”
Faith has been battling a case of laryngitis, which affects the voice box or vocal cords in the throat when they become irritated or swollen. It usually goes away by itself within 1 to 2 weeks, according to the NHS website.
