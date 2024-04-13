Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They’ve got 11 studio albums under their belts already and at one stage had a habit of releasing official bootlegs of their live performances - all 314 bootlegs to be correct - but Pearl Jam show no signs of slowing down just yet, with the release of “Dark Matter,” their 12th studio album, later this year.

Considered veterans of the grunge scene and counting luminaries such as Nirvana, Alice In Chains and Stone Temple Pilots as part of the “grunge wave” of the early ‘90s, there seemed to be a little bit more to Pearl Jam than just “another grunge act from Seattle.”

Perhaps part of that was their distancing from the three-chord, loud-quiet-loud approach that became almost the formula for grunge at the time (and still a good formula before anyone complaints,) or perhaps it was the earnest vocals of lead singer Eddie Vedder, who could go from aggressive, defiant shouts to subdued, almost soulful ballads.

There’s a reason why Eddie Vedder won a Golden Globe, and given the sheer range of Pearl Jam’s works (discounting 314 bootlegs), it might be a bit of an overwhelming prospect where to begin. But with age on my side and music being subjective, here’s where I think you should start, where you should go and then what else to check out from Pearl Jam ahead of the “Dark Matter-verse” event in London next Friday (April 19 2024).

Start here - “Ten” (1991)

It had to be the album that helped break Pearl Jam into the mainstream. Grunge was “the” genre du jour in the early ‘90s, with many record labels flocking to Seattle, Portland and the Pacific Northwest to find “the next Nirvana” or “the next Soundgarden.”

“Ten,” released by Epic on August 27 1991, was the perfect time for Pearl Jam to introduce their more melodic take on the “grunge” sound rather than mere three-chord songs that Nirvana would popularise. The album also has a majority of the biggest songs from Pearl Jam’s catalogue; “Even Flow,” “Alive,” and “Jeremy,” - with its now iconic music video dealing with alienation and isolation as a young person; quintessential grunge motifs.

Essential listens: “Even Flow,” “Black,” “Jeremy,” “Alive”

Then move on to - “Vs” (1993)

The difficult second album wasn’t quite as entrenched in the grunge sound, and it was somewhat of a move away from the work reminiscent of Pearl Jam’s previous incarnation; Mother Love Bone. Still, its release in October 1993 saw the band once again reach the top of the Billboard Album Chart, coupled with an appearance to promote the album on “Saturday Night Live.”

That performance saw the group perform “Rearviewmirror,” which would become the name of their greatest hits album and the moving, slow-tempo “Daughter,” showing Eddie Vedder’s incredible vocal range once again.

Essential listens: “Animal,” “Daughter,” “Rearviewmirror”

For the curious - “Yield” (1998)

Pearl Jam would resist going on widespread tours until the release of their fifth studio album, “Yield,” in 1998 which was considered a welcome return to their earlier work compared to the more “artsy” works “Vitalogy” and “No Cde.”

The album is notable for the music video “Do The Evolution,” animated by “Spawn” creator Todd McFarlane, graphically depicting the issues with technology and industrial progress. As Eddie Vedder described the song, “That song is all about someone who's drunk with technology, who thinks they're the controlling living being on this planet. It's another one I'm not singing as myself.”

Essential listens: “Do The Evolution,” “No Way,” “In Hiding”

What else to check out - Temple of the Dog - “Temple of the Dog” (1991)

I have no heart compared to when we Bandsplained The Smashing Pumpkins, but if you are interested in how Eddie Vedder joined up with the former members of Mother Love Bone to form Pearl Jam, then Temple of the Dog is the link between the two.

Formed by the late Chris Cornell (Soundgarden), Temple of the Dog was the singer’s tribute to the late Andrew Wood, lead singer of Mother Love Bone who died March 19 1990 after a heroin overdose. A young surfer from San Diego contributed guest vocals to the album - Eddie Vedder, who after impressing members Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament was invited to join Mookie Blaylock. They became in the end known better as Pearl Jam.

Essential listens: “Hunger Strike,” “Say Hello 2 Heaven,” “Call Me A Dog”

Pearl Jam - studio album discography

Release year and sales certifications in brackets

“Ten” (1991 - 13 x Platinum)

“Vs” (1993 - 7 x Platinum)

“Vitalogy” (1994 - 5 x Platinum)

“No Code” (1996 - Platinum)

“Yield” (1998 - Platinum)

“Binaural” (2000 - Gold)

“Riot Act” (2002 - Gold)

“Pearl Jam” (2006 - Gold)

“Backspacer” (2009 - Gold)

“Lightning Bolt” (2013)

“Gigaton” (2020)

When is Pearl Jam’s “Dark Matter” released?