What is PinkPantheress setlist for Capable of Love tour? Songs she could play at London's Alexandra Palace
PinkPantheress is set to perform at London's Alexandra Palace as part of her 'Capable of Love' tour. The Brit-Award-nominated singer's concert at the Palace will be her biggest-ever headline show to date.
The ‘Capable of Love’ tour kicked off at Dublin’s 3Olympia earlier this week, followed by a stop at Manchester's O2 Ritz. The 'Boy is a Liar' singer will then head to Europe for shows in the Netherlands, France and Germany.
The tour comes in support of the singer's debut studio album 'Heaven Knows', released in November 2023. The LP includes hit singles such as 'Boy's a Liar Pt. 2' with Ice Spice, 'Mosquito', and 'Nice to Meet You' featuring Central Cee.
So what songs can fans expect to hear on the setlist? Here's everything you need to know.
What is PinkPatheress' setlist 2024?
The singer hasn't confirmed an official setlist. However, these are the songs she played at her first show on the 'Capable of Love' tour in Dublin this week, according to Setlist.fm:
Can I still get tickets to PinkPantheress in London?
Tickets for PinkPantheress’s show at Alexandra Palace are now sold out. However, fans can join the waiting list in case tickets become available for the concert.
Find out more information at the Alexandra Palace website.
