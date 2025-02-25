Pitbull has announced his 2025 UK and European arena tour, and this is when you can get your hands on the tickets.

The Party After Dark Tour kicks off on June 5 in Dublin and will include stops in major cities like Manchester, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, with reggae legend Shaggy joining as a special guest throughout the tour.

Known for his party-starting anthems, infectious energy, and signature "Dale!" catchphrase, Pitbull, or also known as ‘Mr Worldwide’ has maintained his Miamian and Latin roots while becoming a global superstar.

Born Armando Christian Pérez, the Cuban-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur has sold over 24 million studio albums and more than 100 million singles worldwide. Raised in Miami, Pitbull was influenced by the city’s rich cultural diversity, blending reggaeton, crunk, and hip-hop to create a sound that resonates internationally.

His big break came in 2009 with the release of Pitbull Starring in Rebelution, featuring hits like "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Hotel Room Service." Since then, he has dominated the charts with "Give Me Everything" (featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer), "Feel This Moment" (with Christina Aguilera), and "Timber" (with Kesha). His music has also been featured on the global stage, including the official 2014 FIFA World Cup anthem "We Are One (Ole Ola)" alongside Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte.

Beyond music, Pitbull is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, running SLAM!, a non-profit educational organisation providing free tuition to children in underrepresented communities. He also owns Trackhouse Racing, a NASCAR team, sharing the name with his latest album, Trackhouse (2023), which includes collaborations with T-Pain, Lil Jon, and Nile Rodgers.

When will the tickets be available?

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster for various countries, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark, and Norway, as general sale begins at 9am local time on Friday, February 28.

For those looking to secure tickets early, an artist presale begins at 9am on Wednesday, February 16 via Pitbull’s official website. Fans will need to sign up for his mailing list to gain access.

Other presales include: O2 Priority (UK only) – From 9am on February 26 via priority.o2.co.uk, Co-op Member Presale (UK only) – From 9am on February 26 via the Co-op app, and venue-specific presales.

Pitbull’s UK and European tour dates and venues

5 June – Dublin, 3Arena

8 June – Manchester, Co-op Live

9 June – London, O2 Arena

12 June – Paris, Accor Arena

14 June – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

15 June – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

17 June – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

18 June – Prague, O2 Arena

21 June – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 June – Krakow, TAURON Arena

25 June – Berlin, Uber Arena

27 June – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

28 June – Fornebu, Unity Arena

Pitbull is expected to feature some of his biggest hits, including “Hotel Room Service,” “Fireball,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber,” and “Give Me Everything.”

How to get bald caps like Pitbull fans?

Following his recent sold-out performances across Europe, viral clips have emerged of fans wearing bald caps in tribute to Mr. Worldwide’s signature look. If you're looking to join in on the fun, bald caps can be found online through major retailers like Amazon, eBay, and party supply stores.