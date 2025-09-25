Primavera Sound has become one of Europe’s biggest music festival - here’s which acts you can catch at the Spanish event in 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual music festival returns to Barcelona city centre from June 3 until June 7 next year, with some huge names on the bill. The Cure, Doja Cat, Gorillaz and The xx will all headline Primavera Sound 2026.

Post-punk legends The Cure will take their classic hits to Barcelona next June. They will be joined by Damon Albarn and company from Gorillaz, who last headlined the festival in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doja Cat’s headline set has been announced as her fifth studio album, Vie, is released. The rapper had previously been set to appear at the 2020 edition of the festival before this was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The xx look to be mounting a reunion after their Primavera headline slot was preceded by an announcement that they would be performing at Coachella next year. The indie-rock trio last released an album in 2017, with fans waiting patiently for the band’s return over the past eight years.

Gorillaz, Doja Cat and The Cure are among the headliners for the 2026 edition of Primavera Sounds music festival in Barcelona. | Getty Images

Who else is on the Primavera Sound 2026 lineup?

Other big names on the Primavera Sound 2026 line-up include:

Massive Attack

Addison Rae

My Bloody Valentine

PinkPantheress

Skrillex

Peggy Gou

Lola Young

Mac DeMarco

Bad Gyal

Little Simz

Big Thief

Ethel Cain

Dijon

Kneecap

Role Model

Wet Leg

MARINA

JADE

A range of other acts have also been added to the line-up. The full line-up so far can be found on the Primavera Sound website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to buy tickets to Primavera Sound 2026

Tickets for Primavera Sound tickets go on sale on September 29 at 11am CEST (10am BST). To be in with a chance of buying tickets to next year’s event, music fans must register on the Primavera Sound website to access the Fan Sale. You can find the registration page here.

Registration will only be open until September 28 at 11.59pm CEST (10.59pm BST). The Fan Sale will last 24 hours or until stocks last.