The 2026 headliners have been announced for one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

Coachella has become one of the key cultural moment of the year, with thousands of music fans descending on the California desert each year to catch their favourite artists.

Organisers have revealed details of the 2026 edition, including the headliners who will be taking to the famous stage at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. They will follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, all of whom headlined the event earlier this year.

But who has been chosen as the next batch of headliners - and who else is set to perform? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is headlining Coachella 2026?

The headliners for Coachella 2026 have been revealed as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G. They will also be joined by electronic artist Anyma, who is slated to deliver a “world premiere” of a special performance which is set to follow the same format as Travis Scott’s ‘Designs for the Desert’ experience from earlier this year.

Sabrina Carpenter will take to the stage on the Friday evening. It marks the first time the singer-songwriter has topped the bill at Coachella, and comes hot on the heels of the release of her chart-topping seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend.

Justin Bieber is no stranger to the Coachella stage, having appeared as a guest performer during other sets during four separate years. After having reportedly turned down an offer to headline in 2023, Bieber is heading for the Saturday night main stage slot following the release of his recent albums Swag and Swag II.

Colombian singer Karol G is one of the biggest reggaetón and Latin music artists in the world, having bagged a Grammy Award and six Latin Grammys. She makes her comeback on the Sunday evening at Coachella - she previously performed in 2022, where she brought out huge artists such as J Balvin and Becky G.

Who else is playing Coachella 2026?

Other acts confirmed for Coachella 2026 include:

Addison Rae

Central Cee

Clipse

David Byrne

Disclosure

Ethel Cain

FKA Twigs

Green Velvet

Iggy Pop

Interpol

Kaskade

Katseye

Laufey

Lykke Li

Major Lazer

Moby

PinkPantheress

Sombr

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Young Thug

The Strokes

The XX

There are many other artists included on the 2026 lineup. You can find all the acts announced so far on the official Coachella 2026 poster on the festival’s social media channels.

When is Coachella 2026?

Coachella 2026 will take place on the weekends of Friday, April 10 - Sunday, April 12, and Friday April 17 - Sunday, April 19.

As is tradition, the festival will take place over two weekends, with the headliners taking to the stage each weekend.

When do tickets for Coachella 2026 go on sale?

Those who are wanting to snap up tickets for next year’s Coachella Festival can register right now via the Coachella website to gain access when they go on sale. Festival passes will go on general sale from Friday, September 19 at 11am PT (7pm UK time).

Those who attended Coachella in 2024 and 2025 will receive early access to passes one day early on Thursday, September 18 at 11am PT (7pm UK time). To access this presale, you must use the email address that you used to purchase your tickets or register your wristband in either of those years in the 2026 sale registration window on the Coachella website.

As one of the biggest music events in the world, hopeful festivalgoers are being warned that demand will be high, Organisers have advised trying to look at tickets for weekend 2 (April 17-19) for your best chance at bagging a ticket to Coachella 2026.