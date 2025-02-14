Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British band Pulp have announced a headline tour across the UK and Ireland in 2025 as part of their You Deserve More Pulp Tour.

Pulp originally announced their return in November 2024 after a seven-year hiatus. Known for their genre-defining Britpop anthems, the band includes original members Nick Banks, Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Steve Mackey, and Mark Webber.

The tour will kick off on 7 June at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, followed by stops in Dublin, Birmingham, and Manchester. The band will also perform two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 13 and 14 June, before headlining Tramlines Festival in Sheffield on 25 July.

Pulp’s setlist is expected to feature some of their most beloved tracks, including Common People, Do You Remember the First Time?, Disco 2000, and Sorted for E’s & Wizz.

The band recently signed with Rough Trade Records, hinting at the possibility of new music. During their recent reunion shows, they teased new tracks Spike Island, My Sex, and Farmer’s Market.

Cocker, who formed the band as a teenager under the name Arabacus Pulp, went on to lead Pulp to worldwide acclaim with albums like His ‘n’ Hers (1994), Different Class (1995), This Is Hardcore (1998), and We Love Life (2002). Their Mercury Prize-winning hits, including Common People and Disco 2000, became defining tracks of the 1990s Britpop movement.

Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp in New York last year as part of their reunion tour. (Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images) | Rolling Stone via Getty Images

How to get Pulp tickets

Fans can secure their tickets when they go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, February 21, via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale opens at 9am on Tuesady, February 18. Fans who sign up to Pulp’s mailing list at welovepulp.info will receive a unique link to access tickets early.

Local venue presales will take place from 9.30am on Wednesday, February 19. Check your preferred venue’s listing on Ticketmaster for more details. Standard tickets are priced between £53.60 – £99.00.

Pulp Ireland and UK tour 2025 venues

7 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

10 June – Dublin, 3Arena

13 June – London, O2 Arena

14 June – London, O2 Arena

19 June – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 June – Manchester, Co-op Live

25 July – Sheffield, Tramlines Festival