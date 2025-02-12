Imagine Dragons unveil new trailer for Live from the Hollywood Bowl

Imagine Dragons have just released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming concert film Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl, and the show’s looking nothing short of spectacular.

Captured during the record-breaking conclusion of their LOOM World Tour in October 2024, this electrifying film brings their final North American show to the big screen. Featuring reimagined versions of hits like Radioactive, Demons and Believer alongside the 50-piece LA Film Orchestra, it’s a must-see for fans.

The nearly two-hour concert, performed during the final night of a four-night residency that drew over 67,000 fans, features reimagined arrangements of Imagine Dragons staples like "Radioactive," "Demons," and "Believer," performed alongside the renowned LA Film Orchestra. The spectacular night ended with a jaw-dropping fireworks crescendo and surprise finale, fusing the band’s explosive sound with intricate, symphonic arrangements.

Imagine Dragons Loom Tour at Los Angeles

The North American leg of Imagine Dragon’s LOOM World Tour, in support of their sixth studio album, LOOM, saw the band sell over 600,000 tickets with multiple nights in Toronto, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles. Released in June 2024, LOOM represents the pinnacle of Imagine Dragons artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made.

Frontman Dan Reynolds summed it up perfectly in the trailer: “Thank you for such an incredibly special night. Thank you for giving us the gift of being able to share music with you. I sure love you, LA.”

Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl will be screening worldwide on 26 and 29 March, and tickets are on sale now at imaginedragonsmovie.com.