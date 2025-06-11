Fans believe they’ve uncovered one of the Glastonbury 2025’s biggest secrets - that Pulp will be performing a surprise set on the Pyramid Stage under the alias “Patchwork.”

Speculation has swirled in recent days about a mysterious slot listed for 6.15pm on Saturday, June 28, and now the popular tip-off account SecretGlasto has seemingly “confirmed” the Britpop icons as the band behind the alias.

The anonymous account shared a cryptic video of a patchwork quilt being stitched, which then cuts to clips of Jarvis Cocker and the band performing. Adding fuel to the rumours, Pulp’s keyboardist Candida Doyle recently said in an interview: “I used to do patchwork when I was on tour and I made a really nice bit of patchwork, that’s all I can think of right now.”

Meanwhile, frontman Jarvis Cocker, who has confirmed he’ll be at the festival for a DJ set at the Stone Bridge bar, coyly told Scott Mills he’d only take to the Pyramid Stage “in a life or death situation.”

Pulp, who recently reunited following the passing of bassist Steve Mackey in 2023, have not officially confirmed the appearance. However, SecretGlasto has a strong track record for accuracy, including previously revealing secret sets by The Killers and The ChurnUps (later revealed to be Foo Fighters).

Alongside the Pyramid Stage mystery, several other TBA slots across Glastonbury’s packed schedule have raised eyebrows. The artists tipped to perform include Lewis Capaldi whose set was cut short in 2023 due to health issues for a short 35-minute slot on the Pyramid Stage at 4.55pm.

Meanwhile, Mumford & Sons, currently on a comeback tour, are rumoured for a surprise slot. Robbie Williams, fresh from sold-out shows at the Emirates Stadium, is also tipped for a secret appearance.

Lorde has sparked speculation too, as her new album drops the same weekend as the festival. A 7,30pm slot on The Park Stage on Saturday remains unclaimed and is another possibility for a surprise show. HAIM are also remoured to perform as the group will be in the UK for the Dreamland Summer Series in Margate on June 27.