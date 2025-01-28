Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The location of this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend has been revealed, with one of the biggest names in British music heading north.

The three-day extravaganza organised by the BBC radio station will be held in Liverpool for the 2025 edition. Around 100 acts are expected to take to the stage at Sefton Park between Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25.

The big reveal was announced by Radio 1 breakfast show show Greg James, who said: Greg James says: “FINALLY…Radio 1 HAS COME BACK…to Liv…er…pooool!

“The last time I was there I was doing a big game of Hide and Seek and was hidden in the Liver building for a week so it’ll be nice to see some daylight and enjoy it properly this time. We can’t wait to bring the biggest artists in the world to this brilliant city in May. Everyone’s going to LOVE the line-up!”

Sam Fender will headline Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool this spring | Getty Images for Virgin Media O2

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, says: “We’re thrilled to bring Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 to Liverpool. Liverpool’s vibrant music scene and rich history make it the perfect setting for this iconic event. With incredible artists already announced and more to be announced in the coming months, it’s set to be an unmissable weekend.”

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, says: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend has found the perfect home this year in Liverpool. Our music, our audiences and our history of delivering world class major events add up to what is certain to be an incredible three days this May.”

Who is headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?

Singer-songwriter Sam Fender has been announced as the first headliner for the highly-anticipated festival. The Geordie musician has said that him and his band are “excited” to return to Liverpool this May.

The ‘People Watching’ hit-maker was recently forced to cut short his latest tour due to illness, with fans in Glasgow and his hometown of Newcastle missing on on seeing Fender live.

Other acts announced to be playing the festival in other slots throughout the weekend include indie rock band Blossoms, singer Myles Smith and indie rock duo Wet Leg. Lola Young has also been announced as a performer, only days after his hit song ‘Messy’ reached the top of the UK charts.

Lola said: “I can’t wait to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend. It’s going to get Messy! Me + the Liverpool crowd = One Big Weekend… see what I did there!!”

Headliners in the past have included huge stars such as Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Lana Del Rey. More headliners and performers for the 2025 festival will be announced by BBC Radio 1 in the coming months.

How to get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool

One unique factor of Radio 1’s Big Weekend is that tickets are usually more accessible to fans than other similar sized festival. Tickets have been free in the past, however in recent years they have been priced, albeit a considerably lower price than other festivals with similar headliners. Last year’s ticket for the Big Weekend in Luton were priced at £29.50 each, excluding a £4.50 booking fee.

The process of getting tickets is also slightly different to normal festivals. Due to the notoriously high demand to see A-list artists at a fraction of the price, a proportion of the tickets are normally held for those with postcodes within the host city to ensure that locals benefit most from the festival. Last year, Radio 1 put aside 40% of the 100,000 tickets for residents of Luton.

Whether or not you have a Liverpool postcode, you will likely need to register for a ticket ballot to be able to be in with the chance of going to Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025. The event has allocated tickets this way for years, with phased ticket releases happening in the run-up to the event.

The BBC has not yet confirmed the details of when registration for the ticket ballot will open, however details are normally announced on BBC Radio 1 and on the station’s social media channels ahead of the ballot taking place, so keep your eyes peeled.