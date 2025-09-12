Some Radiohead fans are furious about website crashes that are hindering them in registering for tickets for the band’s first tour in seven years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group announced last week that they would be playing 20 dates in November and December, including four dates at the O2 in London, as well as gigs in Berlin, Bologna, Copenhagen and Madrid.

It will be the first time they have performed together since 2018, although as yet no new album has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thom Yorke of Radiohead | AFP via Getty Images

Fans had to register for tickets - a process which has now closed - and tickets have just gone on sale. The process was devised to reduce the ability of bots to hoover up tickets, and purchases are limited to four per person.

However, many people have reported problems with the system. They have explained on X what has happened and also reported it to web monitoring service DownDetector - so far about 300 reports have been made there, with people reporting website crashes.

One person said on X: “It’s 2025 and @AXS_UK website is giving gateway timeout / Cloudfront origin errors when joining the @radiohead ticket queue. It’s 2025! You knew this was coming. So embarrassing…”

Many people shared screenshots of their frustration.

AXS has replied to some people to say it is investigating.

Other observers had a more measured reaction.

Earlier today the Guardian reported that more than 1,000 tickets for the gigs have been advertised on resale sites before they have even gone on sale officially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It quoted the group’s manager Julie Calland as saying: “Radiohead have always strived to protect their audience from exploitative ticket touts which, in the absence of robust government legislation, becomes increasingly challenging.”