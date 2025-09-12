Radiohead tickets: Fans queuing for chance to see reclusive band at O2 report website problems
The group announced last week that they would be playing 20 dates in November and December, including four dates at the O2 in London, as well as gigs in Berlin, Bologna, Copenhagen and Madrid.
It will be the first time they have performed together since 2018, although as yet no new album has been confirmed.
Fans had to register for tickets - a process which has now closed - and tickets have just gone on sale. The process was devised to reduce the ability of bots to hoover up tickets, and purchases are limited to four per person.
However, many people have reported problems with the system. They have explained on X what has happened and also reported it to web monitoring service DownDetector - so far about 300 reports have been made there, with people reporting website crashes.
One person said on X: “It’s 2025 and @AXS_UK website is giving gateway timeout / Cloudfront origin errors when joining the @radiohead ticket queue. It’s 2025! You knew this was coming. So embarrassing…”
Many people shared screenshots of their frustration.
AXS has replied to some people to say it is investigating.
Other observers had a more measured reaction.
Earlier today the Guardian reported that more than 1,000 tickets for the gigs have been advertised on resale sites before they have even gone on sale officially.
It quoted the group’s manager Julie Calland as saying: “Radiohead have always strived to protect their audience from exploitative ticket touts which, in the absence of robust government legislation, becomes increasingly challenging.”