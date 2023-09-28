Rauw Alejandro will make his UK debut with a show at Wembley Arena in London

Rauw Alejandro will bring his Saturno world tour to London this weekend.

The Latin superstar is playing one show only in the UK and it is taking place on Sunday, 1 October. The Puerto Rican singer launched the tour in support of his albums Saturno and Playa Saturno.

During the tour he has played shows in Dominican Republic, United States, Puerto Rico and now Europe. He has stops in Italy and Switzerland scheduled before arriving in London - where he will play Wembley Arena.

Rauw Alejandro's Saturno show in London will mark his UK debut and it promises to be a not-to-be-missed event. If you are heading to the concert here's all you need to know:

What are the door times in London?

Rauw Alejandro. Picture: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

The Latin star will play OVO Wembley Arena on Sunday, 1 October. Doors for the concert will open at 6pm, according to the venue's website.

After the show in London, which is his UK debut, Rauw Alejandro will head to Germany for the final show on his European tour. Before Alejandro takes to the stage support act Jabbawockeez will perform - they have opened at all shows on the Saturno world tour so far.

What is the setlist for Saturno World Tour?

Rauw Alejandro has been on the road since February 2023 for the Saturno world tour - which is in support of his most recent albums. It has included a run of shows across Spain and in other European countries.

For his most recent concert, Alejandro played the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Monday, 25 September and he played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

SATURNO

DE CAROLINA

SI TE PEGAS

NO ME SUELTES

VERDE MENTA

CORAZÓN DESPEINADO

PANTIES Y BRASIERES

AL CALLAO’

La Old Skul

GATAS

CUKI

Sexo Virtual

Desesperados

HOY AQUÍ

Tiroteo - Remix

MUSEO

Aquel Nap ZzZz

Cúrame

RON COLA

Party(Bad Bunny cover)

No Se Ve / CELEBRANDO / PONTE NASTY

LOKERA

DIME QUIÉN????

Desenfocao'

MÁS DE UNA VEZ

LEJOS DEL CIELO

DEJAU’

DECA’ A LAS VEGAS (INTERLUDE)

2/Catorce

Todo de ti

BABY HELLO

PUNTO 40

Can you get tickets for London concert?

AXS has tickets available for Rauw Alejandro's show at Wembley Arena on Sunday, 1 October. It includes a mix of seats and unreserved standing tickets.