RAYE at O2 London: Dates, tickets, pre-sale & mailing list details for Brit Award star's concert

RAYE is set to bring her 'My 21st Century Symphony' show to London's O2 arena. The headline performance takes place less than two weeks after the 26-year-old superstar made history at the Brit Awards by winning six gongs.

RAYE's first-ever headline show at The O2 is set to continue the singer's 'My 21st Symphony Live' show, which features a live orchestra and gospel choir backing. Speaking about the upcoming gig, RAYE has commented: “This is my first headline performance at The O2 Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will have 90 guests on stage, including the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, our guests from The Royal Albert Hall, to perform My 21st Century Symphony.

"We scarily will have one month to attempt to sell 18,000 tickets, but no matter how many tickets we sell or don’t sell, I’m going to give the best show I can possibly give. I am counting down the days for this moment” she added.

On Wednesday (January 24), it was confirmed the 'Escapism' singer received seven nominations at the Brit Awards in categories including Song of The Year, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, R&B Act, Pop Act, and Album of the Year. This means the 26-year-old has broken the record set by Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz for the most nominations received by an artist in a single year.

So when is the R&B and Soul singer performing at The O2 in London, when are tickets going on sale and how can fans access pre-sale? Here's everything you need to know.

When is RAYE at London's O2 Arena?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer will perform at the venue, backed by the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, on March 15 2024.

The singer will perform at the venue, backed by the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, on March 15 2024.

When do tickets go on sale for RAYE at London's O2 Arena?

After selling out London's O2 arena in just one day, RAYE has confirmed extra tickets are now on sale for fans who missed out. You'll need to be quick as they won't stick around.

You can purchase tickets at the AXS website.

RAYE at London's O2 Arena ticket prices

Floor standing tickets for RAYE's O2 arena show are currently priced at £60.10. Meanwhile, remaining tickets for premium seating cost from £237.10 - £281.10.