Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chan Romero, the musician known for his 1959 hit "Hippy Hippy Shake," passed away at 82 on April 21 2024. His song was famously covered by bands like The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Beatles, who made it a staple in their live performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 17, Chan hitchhiked to Los Angeles, and the next year, he wrote "Hippy Hippy Shake." An uncle introduced him to Sonny Bono, who was then working at Specialty Records. Bono asked him to refine the song and return, but Chan had to go back to Montana to finish school and never saw Bono again.

Back home, Chan formed a rock 'n' roll band. His manager, Don Redfield, sent a tape of Chan's music to Bob Keane, who had managed Ritchie Valens. Keane signed Chan up, and he became close to Valens's mother, even staying in her son's old room. Chan performed annually at a concert held in Valens's memory.

When "Hippy Hippy Shake" was released in 1959, Chan's career took off. He toured with Jerry Lee Lewis, and Paul McCartney heard the song and performed it with The Beatles. In 1964, The Swinging Blue Jeans took the song to No. 2 in the UK.