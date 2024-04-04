News emerged earlier this week detailing Taylor Swift’s official placement in the Forbes Billionaires List 2024, with the majority of her wealth coming solely from music sales and touring.

But it has us at NationalWorld curious if she is now officially the richest musician in the world, or if someone else still holds that title, either retaining it for another year or a new young entrepreneurial musician stepping up and creating their own dynasty.

More importantly, how close are other musicians to joining Swift as a member of the Billionaire Musicians Club, as the 2023-2024 financial year has come to an end? Is Beyonce by chance after the success of her arena tour and concert film, or has another young upstart usurped her position on the list?

Compiling information from Forbes’ previous Rich List and their most recent Billionaires List 2024, NationalWorld takes a look at the ten richest musicians in the industry as of April 2024.

1 . Madonna - $580 million Madonna, with her back catalog and residuals from her acting career, is worth an estimated $580 million (Getty)

2 . Bono - $730 million Currently performing at the purpose-built Las Vegas Sphere, Bono is ninth on the list with a estimated worth of $730 million (Getty)

3 . Beyonce - $800 million Despite mixed opinions on her "Cowboy Carter" album, Beyonce is estimated to be worth $800 million (Getty)