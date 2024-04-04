News emerged earlier this week detailing Taylor Swift’s official placement in the Forbes Billionaires List 2024, with the majority of her wealth coming solely from music sales and touring.
But it has us at NationalWorld curious if she is now officially the richest musician in the world, or if someone else still holds that title, either retaining it for another year or a new young entrepreneurial musician stepping up and creating their own dynasty.
More importantly, how close are other musicians to joining Swift as a member of the Billionaire Musicians Club, as the 2023-2024 financial year has come to an end? Is Beyonce by chance after the success of her arena tour and concert film, or has another young upstart usurped her position on the list?
Compiling information from Forbes’ previous Rich List and their most recent Billionaires List 2024, NationalWorld takes a look at the ten richest musicians in the industry as of April 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.