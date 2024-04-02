Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forbes magazine has reported that Taylor Swift, the renowned American singer and international pop sensation, has reached billionaire status.

At 34 years old, the pop icon has amassed a staggering $1.1 billion USD (approximately £875 million) through the success of her Eras Tour and the value of her extensive pop music catalogue.

“Swift is the first musician to hit 10-figure status solely based on her songs and performances,” Forbes said.

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, earned her spot on the list thanks to her successful beauty brand, while Jay-Z, the rapper and husband of Beyoncé, secured his place in history as hip-hop's inaugural billionaire in 2019, driven by his diverse portfolio comprising fine art investments, music ventures and stakes in various companies and beverage brands.

But how did Taylor make her first billion? Here is everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards in February (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

How did Taylor make her first billion?

The business magazine believes Swift’s wealth is made up of roughly 500 million dollars (£398 million) from royalties and touring and a similar amount from the worth of her musical works. An additional 125 million dollars (£99 million) comes from her property portfolio.

Following Swift’s recent music gigs, kicking off in March 2023, she became the first artist to surpass one billion dollars (£800 million) in revenue, breaking the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour.

The concert film, based on her tour, also generated Vue International’s highest ticket sales at the UK and Ireland box office on its opening day.

She also became the biggest-selling global recording artist of 2023, which saw her break another record by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global artist chart for a fourth time.

Swift has also been trying to regain control of her master recordings by re-recording her back catalogue since 2021 with 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'.

Her albums, 2022’s 'Midnights' and 2023 re-releases 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' and '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' have all topped the UK charts.

Who else is on the list?

Swift joins French luxury brand LVMH owner Bernard Arnault, who claims the number one spot as the wealthiest person globally with about 233 billion dollars (£185 billion).

Technology mogul Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, came second on the Forbes’ list with an estimated 195 billion dollars (£155 billion).