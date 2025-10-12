A legendary rock band could be on the verge of a reunion, according to guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Wood was in The Faces before he joined the Rolling Stones in 1975, and says he would “love” to have a Faces reunion with Sir Rod Stewart - who he joined on stage at Glastonbury this year.

Wood, 78, said that they have a “good body of songs” that they are working on from “back in the day”, when he appeared on Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne, which is broadcast today.

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones onstage at SoFi Stadium last year in California | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wood told the BBC Radio 4 show that “absolutely nothing has changed” since the pair performed together in the 70s except for the fact that Sir Rod no longer allows amps on stage.

Speaking about a Faces reunion, he said: “We would love to do that. We’ve got these songs that we’re working on from back in the day, but it’s hard to make our times tally. When we do get a chance to get in the studio again, we will finish off these songs. We’ve got a good body of songs going.”

Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Faces are famous for Stay With Me and Cindy Incidentally, as well as the high-charting album A Nod Is As Good As A Wink To A Blind Horse.

There has been previous talk of a Faces reunion - in 2008 Rod Stewart announced that discussions were underway with plans for a record and some shows, and while rehearsals were held and a website was launched, nothing ever came of it.

While in the band, Wood recalled the chaos him and Sir Rod would cause on tour which led them to being “banned from the whole chain” of Holiday Inn hotels.

“We weren’t allowed in any hotels,” he said. “We used to have to check in as Fleetwood Mac It came to a head in Detroit.

“Ramona, her name was behind the desk, reported us to the police and everything just because we made the hotel room out in the corridor, we just quietly arranged all the furniture out in the corridor.

“And then the manager came up and the elevator door opened, and there was this room there with all the pictures on the walls, settees and slippers. And he said, ‘It’s very nice but it better not be here when I come back’ and he got back in the elevator.”

The group released four studio albums and toured regularly until their split in 1975 with Wood joining the Rolling Stones soon after.

Currently made up of Wood, lead singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, it was announced earlier this year that the Stones would be releasing a new album.

He said: “We’re always raising the bar, and miraculously, the bar keeps going up and up. We just finished a new album, which is very exciting and we’re at the mixing stage, which brings us back to that. More than halfway there, so I’d say by the end of the year, early next year.”

The rock star, who has been very vocal about his addiction to drugs and alcohol, also opened up about what helped him finally get clean in 2010.

He said: “I think a lot of the pressure was from other people, and they were pushing me and it was only when I did it for myself, when the penny dropped. If you don’t love yourself, you can’t love anyone else. I am not the leader of this whole thing. I’m not in charge and my willpower will lead me up the garden path. So my willpower is no good, I’ve just got to hand it over.

“There’s a period of white knuckling where I needed encouragement and I didn’t know which way to turn and it takes a while to be able to see yourself in the light of getting better, for one of a better phrase, of staying on the path, it’s quite difficult. And encouragement and a hand on the shoulder just before going on stage, like from Mick or something, saying you’ll be okay, and to let it go. And okay, let’s go for it.”

What time is Desert Island Discs?

Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne and Ronnie Wood is on BBC Radio 4 at 10am on Sunday. The full episode can also be heard on BBC Sounds.