A drill artist has collaborated with the Welsh government’s Sound programme to get more men to open up emotionally and discuss modern relationships and perceptions of masculinity in 21st-century Wales.

Sage Todz - real name Eretoda Ogunbanwo - admitted he was keen to be involved with the Sound campaign to help normalise the idea of men opening up about their emotions and having good people around them. However, he doesn’t want to just tell people to make it a normal thing.

“I got involved with the [Sound] campaign because instead of telling people to normalise things, it’s best to just be normal about things. If someone sees someone they look up, to talk about a subject, it can feel empowering or enabling to them,” he explained in an interview with presenter Luke Davies.

“There are potential barriers for men to talk, but if you have a good friendship group that you know you can trust, it omits those barriers. It’s important to have a group of people that you can be open with, share your emotions, talk about deeper topics and feel accepted within that.

“There is a lot of knowledge and information out there and we’re more [emotionally] ‘intellectual’ than previous generations because we have access to a lot more information, but it’s also about applying that.”

The drill artist cites his father, Pastor Olufemi Ogunbanwo, as one of the male role models he felt helped sculpt him into the person he is today: “I have good blueprints, my dad is definitely a huge example of a great, great male role model. Discipline. Strength of will. Strength of character. Integrity – be a man of your word, don’t snake around things. He’s instilled those things in me.”

“Be someone other people can rely on as much as you can.”

Sage’s latest single, “Gone Seen Blocked (GSB)”, is about relationships in the modern day and how they can be disposable, a problem he feels has affected today’s young men, particularly thanks to social media. “It’s about relationships in the modern day and how they can be quite disposable. Gone as in from your life. Seen, left on seen, and then blocked – you have the option to completely block someone out of your life.”

“I surround myself with like-minded people and I think there’s a wider conversation to have with your friends if you don’t morally agree with their views,” he added.

Ultimately, Sage feels that a strong support network is one of the most important things that males can have to open up and have a frank conversation about their emotions. “​​I think a lot of young men desire and need a sense of community and purpose. It’s about directing that purpose and opening up to people you feel safe around.”

“I have seen a gardening mental health club for older men, and they don’t necessarily talk loads [about their problems] but they feel like they are applying their problems to something.”

“Some of the best coping mechanisms when going through times are going to the gym, keeping healthy and eating the right food, talking to your friends and therapy. I have done counselling sessions, and it can help.”

“I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all approach, you can try different approaches to see what works for you.”

What is Sound?

Sound is a bilingual platform aimed at young men who are saying no to abuse and violence against women and girls. Its goal is to make Wales the safest place for women.