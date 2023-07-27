Sinead O'Connor released 10 studio albums - but how can you listen to them?

Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56, it has been announced.

The Irish singer's death has left fans in mourning as they try to reckon with her passing. First making her debut in the 1980s, she continued to release albums and songs into the 21st century.

But if you are hoping to honour her memory by listening to your favourite Sinead O'Connor tracks - it might be a bit of a puzzle. Her discography is spread out across a range of different streaming services.

Here's all you need to know:

How to listen to Sinead O'Connor's music?

The Irish singer's discography is available across a range of different streaming platforms. It is also available for purchase from the iTunes store, Amazon - and HMV are also selling a number of her CDs as well as So Far... The Best of Sinead O'Connor on vinyl for a limited time.

She released 10 studio albums, one live album, 5 compilation albums and a couple of Extended Plays - including one from 2021.

But not all her albums are available on each of the major streaming platforms. Here's all you need to know:

What Sinead O'Connor albums are on Spotify?

Spotify has all of her releases from the 1980s and 1990s - but is missing a large chunk of Sinead O'Connor's releases in the 21st century.

The streaming platform has:

Lion and the Cobra - 1987

I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got/ I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got (Deluxe Edition) - 1990

Am I Not Your Girl? - 1992

Universal Mother - 1994

Faith and Courage - 2000

I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss (Deluxe Version) - 2014

While Spotify does not have her full discography, it does have her most famous tracks including Nothing Compares 2 U.

The platform does have some of her more recent single releases including 2020's Trouble of the World and 2022's Tears From The Moon (aname Remix).

Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at the State Theatre on March 18, 2008, in Sydney, Australia.

Which Sinead O'Connor albums can you stream on Apple Music?

Apple Music has a wider range of albums available from Sinead O'Connor for subscribers to listen to. It includes almost all of the albums on Spotify plus her releases from the 21st Century.

What albums are available on Amazon Music?

Amazon Music also offers a range of Sinead O'Connor's albums - but is missing a couple of releases from the 2000s. However it does have her best of album from the late 1990s and her 1997 EP release Gospel Oak.

Which Sinead O'Connor albums are on Deezer?

