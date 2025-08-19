Singer Park In-soo will be best remembered for his rendition of the song Spring Rain.

South Korean singer Park In-soo known as the ‘first soul singer of Korea,’ has died of pneumonia at 78. He had battled Alzheimer’s disease and was receiving treatment in a hospital in Seoul when his condition deteriorated due to pneumonia.

Born in Gilju in the North Pyongan Province in 1947, he endured a traumatic start to his life as he was separated from his mother during the Korean War and grew up in orphanages. He moved to the United States at the age of 12 after being adopted.

According to The Korea Times, “He returned to Korea in 1965, bringing with him the soul style he had encountered in Harlem, New York, and began performing at U.S. military clubs.” Park In-soo began his professional career in the late 1960s but it was thanks to the song Spring Rain, written by Shin, that he got his breakthrough in 1970.

The song was originally sung by Lee Jong-hwa but Park’s version became a classic and it led to him releasing the song, ‘Have You Ever Cried Looking at the Stars,’ in 1983 which was about his mother and his longing for her. The song actually led to mother and son reuniting in the same year.

According to reports, Park In-soo’s career suffered due to his involvement in a marijuana case in 1976 but he managed to get his career back on track when he became part of Shincheon Blues in 1987.

Park In-soo’s health started to decline due to hypoglycemia and Parkinson’s disease and had to have an insulin tumour removed from his pancreas in 2002 that related to subsequent memory loss.

Park-in-soo is survived by his wife and son.