Film critic and TV presenter David Stratton’s family announced that he passed away in hospital near his home.

Film critic and TV presenter David Stratton has died in hospital near his home in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales, Australia, he was 85. David Stratton’s family shared the news of his death in a statement which read: "David's passion for film, commitment to Australian cinema, and generous spirit touched countless lives.”

The statement went on to say that "He was adored as a husband, father, grand and great grandfather and admired friend.

"David's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and the public recently and across his lifetime."

Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Prime Minister, paid tribute to David Stratton, and said: "All of us who tuned in to At the Movies respected him for his deep knowledge and for the gentle and generous way he passed it on.

Renowned Australian film critic and TV presenter David Stratton has died at 85, Venezia 74' jury member David Stratton attends the Jury photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

"We loved his wit and his sharp insight, and the deep love of cinema that underpinned it all.

"And in his chemistry with Margaret Pomeranz, he helped deliver one of Australia's truly great TV partnerships."

Australia’s The Saturday Paper reported that “Earlier this month, in one of his last public outings, Stratton and Pomeranz were recognised with stars on the Australian Film Walk of Fame, becoming the first non-actors to receive the honour.”

David Stratton will be best remembered for appearing alongside Margaret Pomeranz in the TV show At the Movies, he also appeared on The Movie Show. He was born in the UK in Trowbridge in Wiltshire and lived with his grandmother in Hampshire during the second world war.

It was thanks to his grandmother that he became an avid cinema lover as she took him to the cinema almost every day and recalled in 2017 that he had watched more than 25,000 films. David Stratton moved to Australia in 1963 and became director of the Sydney film festival from 1966 until 1983.

The Sydney film festival paid tribute to David Stratton and said: “[This festival], and by extension the very culture of cinema in Australia, would not exist as it does today without the remarkable passion and devotion of David Stratton.”

David Stratton went on to work for SBS and wrote for Variety magazine, he also lectured in film history at the University of Sydney’s Centre for Continuing Education from 1998 until 2023.