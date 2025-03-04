This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Thrash metal legends Slayer have announced two highly anticipated UK performances in 2025, set to take place in Cardiff and London.

These shows will accompany their appearance at Black Sabbath’s final show at Ozzy Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell concert in Birmingham.

Known for their ferocious live performances and genre-defining influence, Slayer’s return promises to be one of the most unmissable metal events of the year.

For more than four decades, Slayer has cemented itself as one of the most influential bands in thrash metal history. As part of The Big Four - alongside Metallica, Megadeth, and Anthrax - Slayer helped shape the genre and became a benchmark for heavy music.

The five-time Grammy nominees and two-time Grammy winners have released multiple Gold-certified albums.

Slayer initially announced their farewell tour in 2018, playing 148 shows across 34 countries and 146 cities, before concluding their run in November 2019. However, in September 2024, the band surprised fans with a return, headlining major US festivals, including Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Fans eager to see Slayer live can purchase tickets starting March 7 through Slayer’s official website and Bands In Town.

July 3, 2025 – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

July 6, 2025 – Finsbury Park, London