Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irish-Scottish rock band Snow Patrol have made a comeback on Strictly Come Dancing - but who are the band and what songs did they sing?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, who have a 30 year history, delighted both viewers of the BBC reality show and the celebrities, professional dancers, judges and presenters who are taking part in it by taking to the stage.

Band frontman, Gary Lightbody led the band on the famous Strictly dance floor. An insider previously told The Sun: “Fans will have to wait and see what it looks like on Sunday but it’s gearing up to be really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, just who are Snow Patrol and what hit songs have they had in their three-decade long career? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Who are Snow Patrol?

Snow Patrol are a Northern Irish–Scottish rock band formed in 1994 in Dundee, Scotland.

The band’s line-up is currently Gary Lightbody on vocals and guitar, Nathan Connolly on guitar and backing vocals), and Johnny McDaid on piano, guitar, keyboards and backing vocals.

As is perhaps to be expected with a band with such longevity, there have been some line-up changes throughout the band’s history, but Lightbody is the band's sole remaining original member. Connolly has been with the band since 2002, while McDaid has been a member since 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Lightbody is the only original member of Snow Patrol, a band which first formed 30 years ago and has had hit songs such as “Run” and “Chasing Cars”. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Previous members are Mark McClelland, Michael Morrison, Jonny Quinn, Tom Simpson and Paul Wilson,

The band’s most dedicated fans may know they previously went by two names; Shrug between 1994 and 1996 and Polarbear between 1996 and 1997, before deciding on Snow Patrol. During the course of their career, Snow Patrol have won seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards and been nominated for six Brit Awards and one Grammy. Three of their albums, Final Straw, Eyes Open, and A Hundred Million Suns, have sold ten million copies worldwide, combined.

Other musicians, such as Ozzy Osbourne, Bono, and Nikki Sixx, have all said that they like Snow Patrol’s music.

What hit songs have Snow Patrol had?

Snow Patrol have released several albums throughout their career; Songs for Polarbears (1998), When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001), Final Straw (2003), Eyes Open (2006), A Hundred Million Suns (2008), Fallen Empires (2011), Wildness (2018) and The Forest Is the Path (2024).]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Run", a the record's biggest hit on their major-label debut album Final Straw, saw the band rise to national fame in the early noughties.

Their next studio album, Eyes Open also produced a hit single - "Chasing Cars" which propelled the band to greater international fame. The album topped the UK Albums Chart and was the best-selling British record of the year.

"Chasing Cars" reached the download and pop charts after it was played during an emotional scene in the second-season finale of the American medical drama Grey's Anatomy on 15 May 2006, which only added to its popularity.

At the 2007 Grammy Awards, "Chasing Cars" was nominated for Best Rock Song. At the 2007 Brit Awards, it was nominated for Best British Single. It remained in the charts for three years in the UK and in 2019 the song was reported to be the most-played song of the 21st century on UK radio.

“Chasing Cars” and “Run” are arguably the band’s two most successful and well-known hits, but their other songs include “You’re All I Have”, “Open Your Eyes” and “You Could Be Happy”.