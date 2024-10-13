Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pop star Natasha Hamilton has announced her departure from Atomic Kitten.

The 42-year-old singer shared the news with an emotional statement on social media, confirming her decision to leave the group after 26 years to pursue a solo career.

Hamilton's final performance with the band will take place on Sunday. She originally joined Atomic Kitten in 1999, replacing Heidi Range, and was a key part of the group's peak success as well as their more recent comeback.

Natasha Hamilton performs alongside Atomic Kitten bandmate Liz McLarnon. | Getty Images for The National Lottery

Reflecting on her time with Atomic Kitten, Hamilton said: “26 incredible years, writing so many wonderful chapters, but now the time has come for me to close the book on this one Since 1999 I have been part of one of the world's most successful girl bands. I've lived the most incredible life, travelling the world many times over, bringing so much joy to your lives, performing songs that catapulted us into the stratosphere at such a young age.

“The ride hasn't always been smooth but I wouldn't change a single thing. I've laughed and cried many a time with the girls, experienced so many surreal moments and been blessed with a career spanning 26 years - it's been incredible and something I will always cherish.

“Since 2013 myself and Liz [McLarnon] have been on the nostalgia train, and we have performed non stop since then (apart from the global pandemic) where we came back even stronger, with more demand for our infectious pop songs. At the beginning of the year I didn't know how to juggle being a Kitten, whilst also trying to break out as a solo artist, but I gave it a go and I have to say, it's been tough.

“Mainly because I go from being this strong, empowered woman, building a brand new career, to transporting back to a version of myself I really have outgrown. I have been living in two worlds and it really has been difficult navigating both."

Hamilton confirmed that this weekend's performance would be her last with Atomic Kitten "for the foreseeable future.”

The singer also thanked both her fans and McLarnon, adding: “Liz, I wish you all the luck and love in the world with your work ventures and all the amazing things that are still to come in life for you - it's been one hell of a ride!”

Andy McCluskey, the singer with 1980s pop giants Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, formed Atomic Kitten in 1998 with a line-up of Liz McClarnon, Kerry Katona, and Heidi Range. Range left the group in the early days citing “artistic differences” and moved to the Sugababes. She was replaced by Hamilton. Kerry Katona, who left in 2000, went on to become a fixture of reality shows and gossip columns.