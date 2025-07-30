Spotify users will now have to verify their age to access certain content on the music platform - amid controversy surrounding the Online Safety Act.

Spotify says: “You may be presented with an age check when you try to access certain age restricted content, like music videos tagged 18+. Some users will be asked to perform an age check when accessing certain age restricted content.

“You can do this by going through our facial age check. If this shows inaccurate results, you can always correct that with an ID verification.” It adds that if users don’t meet the minimum age requirements then they “cannot use Spotify”.

It says: “If you cannot confirm you’re old enough to use Spotify, your account will be deactivated and eventually deleted.” One user posted about the new update on X saying: “Your Spotify account is getting deleted unless you do age verification”.

Many have disagreed with the move. One user said: “How old do you have to be to listen to music?“. Another said: “Now if you listen to the national anthem on there you’ll get the old bill knocking on your door“.

A third added: “This act needs to be repealed ASAP“. The user is referring to the Online Safety Act which has become law in the UK, introducing new rules which require social media companies to remove illegal content and protect children from 'harmful' material.

This Act is why Spotify has introduced age verification. It means that social media platforms will now be required to ban and rapidly remove illegal content - such as child sex abuse, terrorism, and animal cruelty - and prevent children from seeing "harmful" material such as bullying or self-harm content.

However, a petition has been signed by over 400,000 people to repeal the Act. It argues: “We think that Parliament should repeal the act and work towards producing proportionate legislation rather than risking clamping down on civil society talking about trains, football, video games or even hamsters because it can't deal with individual bad faith actors.”

Spotify said users “may be presented with an age check when you try to access certain age restricted content, like music videos tagged 18+.” This means that not everyone will be presented with age verification when using the app.